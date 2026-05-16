Squads Japan vs Samoa T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 16.05.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP

82

SAM
SAM

81

Playing

JAP
JAP
SAM
SAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

JAP
JAP
SAM
SAM
First TeamSecond Team
Anand Abhishek

all rounder

Burgess Daniel

all rounder

Gou Ito-Davis Benjamin

no information yet

Hinze Charles

no information yet

French Samuel

no information yet

Jasmat Caleb

all rounder

Mccomb Declan

all rounder

Miyauchi Wataru

wicket keeper

Mailata Benjamin

no information yet

Rahman Esam

no information yet

Mead Noah

no information yet

Nash Solomon

no information yet

Sakurano-Thomas Reo

no information yet

Samad Abdul

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Sululoto Fereti

all rounder

Slater Shoma

no information yet

Tiai Saumani

wicket keeper

Visser Darius

no information yet