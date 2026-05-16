Squads Japan vs Samoa T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 16.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anand Abhishek
all rounder
Burgess Daniel
all rounder
Gou Ito-Davis Benjamin
no information yet
Cotter Sean
batsman
Hinze Charles
no information yet
French Samuel
no information yet
Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel
batsman
Jasmat Caleb
all rounder
Mccomb Declan
all rounder
Maiava Maletino Lane
batsman
Miyauchi Wataru
wicket keeper
Mailata Benjamin
no information yet
Rahman Esam
no information yet
Mead Noah
no information yet
Ravichandran Sabaorish
all rounder
Nash Solomon
no information yet
Sakurano-Thomas Reo
no information yet
Sola Samson
batsman
Samad Abdul
no information yet
Solia Sean
all rounder
Sululoto Fereti
all rounder
Slater Shoma
no information yet
Tiai Saumani
wicket keeper
Takahashi Ibrahim
all rounder
Tugaga Ili
bowler
Taniyama Makoto
bowler
Visser Darius
no information yet