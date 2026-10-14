Squads Gambia vs Lesotho T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 25.10.2026

T20i

GAM
GAM
LES
LES

Playing

GAM
GAM
LES
LES
First TeamSecond Team
Bah Ousman

wicket keeper

Bojang Modou Lamin

no information yet

Farook Inshaf

no information yet

Campbell Frank

no information yet

Khauta Malei

no information yet

Demba David

no information yet

Khetsi Tanki Alber

no information yet

Faye Pa Assan

no information yet

Gibba Alieu

no information yet

Jobarteh Musa

no information yet

Matjatje Jabulani

no information yet

Kuyateh Bubacarr

all rounder

Mejano Bahlakoana

no information yet

Manga Mohammed

no information yet

Patel Salim

no information yet

Thorpe Fallou

no information yet

Touray Malang

no information yet

Bench

GAM
GAM
LES
LES

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet