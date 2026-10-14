Squads Gambia vs Lesotho T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 25.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bah Ousman
wicket keeper
Chaoana Tsepiso David
bowler
Bojang Modou Lamin
no information yet
Farook Inshaf
no information yet
Campbell Frank
no information yet
Khan Mohammad Maaz
batsman
Conteh Aniru
bowler
Khauta Malei
no information yet
Demba David
no information yet
Khetsi Tanki Alber
no information yet
Faye Pa Assan
no information yet
Lefulere Monanthane
bowler
Gibba Alieu
no information yet
Leokaoke Lebona Justice
all rounder
Jarju Andreh
bowler
Lerotholi Mpiti Gabriel
all rounder
Jobarteh Musa
no information yet
Matjatje Jabulani
no information yet
Kuyateh Bubacarr
all rounder
Mejano Bahlakoana
no information yet
Manga Mohammed
no information yet
Patel Ayaj Ashraf Ali
batsman
Suwareh Mustapha
bowler
Patel Salim
no information yet
Thorpe Fallou
no information yet
Thamae Thamae Gladwin
batsman
Touray Malang
no information yet
Tlali Chachole Frank
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet