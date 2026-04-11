International career

Dion Myers was born on March 21, 2002, and is a Zimbabwean cricketer. He started his cricket journey at a young age and quickly gained recognition. After making his debut in 2021, Myers took a break from the game to study in the UK. He returned to the national team in 2024 and has shown growth and promise in his career.

2015: At just 13 years old, Dion Myers was a member of Zimbabwe's Under-13 team at the CSA Under-13s Cricket Week tournament. This event helped Myers gain early experience in competitive cricket.

2020: Myers was selected for Zimbabwe's squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His participation in the tournament helped establish his future potential as a cricketer.

May 2021: Myers was called up to the Zimbabwe A cricket team for a List A series against South Africa A. In his first match, he scored 96 runs, marking his first half-century in List A cricket. This performance highlighted his ability in the 50-over format.

July 2021: Test debut: Dion Myers made his Test debut for Zimbabwe against Bangladesh on July 7, 2021. This match marked his first appearance in the longest format of the game. ODI debut: Myers also made his ODI debut against Bangladesh on July 16, 2021. This was another step in his progression to the national team. T20I debut: Just days after his ODI debut, Myers made his T20I debut against Bangladesh on July 22, 2021. His entry into all three formats in such a short time was impressive.

2021–2024: After his initial success, Myers decided to take a break from cricket to continue his studies in the UK. This period gave him a chance to reflect on his career and improve his game. During his time away, he also focused on personal development, watching cricket, and training.

July 2024: Myers returned to the Zimbabwe national team in a five-match T20I series against India. In his third match, he scored 65 runs from 49 balls, marking his first international half-century. This performance was especially remarkable, as it came against a strong Indian team.

2025: Myers' career stats in 2025 show his steady contribution to Zimbabwe’s cricket team: Test matches: Myers has played four Test matches and scored 162 runs with an average of 20.25. His last Test match was on January 2, 2025, against Afghanistan, where he scored 5 runs off 9 balls. ODI matches: Myers has played 10 ODI matches, scoring 154 runs with an average of 15.4. T20I matches: Myers has played 24 T20I matches, scoring 479 runs with an average of 21.77. His last T20I match was against Afghanistan in December 2024, where he scored 13 runs from 12 balls.



Leagues Participation

Dion Myers has not participated in any leagues so far in his career.

Domestic career

Dion Myers started his first-class career with Mountaineers in December 2020 during the 2020–21 Logan Cup. He also played his first Twenty20 and List A matches in April 2021, representing Mountaineers in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition and the Pro50 Championship.

After his early domestic appearances, Myers took a break from cricket to study in the UK. He returned to cricket in 2024 after a three-year break. In the 2023-2024 Logan Cup season, he played two matches and scored 380 runs at a strike rate of 126.66. His highest score was 204 not out.

In November 2024, Myers scored 51 runs in a Logan Cup match against Matabeleland Tuskers. His last match for the Mashonaland Eagles was on January 2, 2025, against Afghanistan.

Records and achievements

Dion Myers has achieved several notable milestones in his career across different formats. Here is a list of his key records:

Logan Cup (2023-2024 season): In two matches, Myers scored 380 runs at a strike rate of 126.66. His highest score was 204 not out.

Test Matches: Myers played 4 Test matches, scoring 162 runs with an average of 20.25.

ODI Matches: In 10 ODI matches, Myers scored 154 runs, with an average of 15.40.

T20I Matches: Myers has played 24 T20I matches and scored 479 runs, with an average of 21.77.

ICC Rankings (2024):

122nd in Tests

293rd in ODIs

173rd in T20Is

Personal life

Dion Myers took a break from cricket for three years to study in England. He left the sport in 2021 to focus on his higher education.

When he returned to cricket, his start was not easy. In the first T20I, he scored 23 runs, and in the second match, he got out without scoring. However, in the third T20I against India in July 2024, Myers scored 65 runs from 49 balls. It was his first international half-century.

Myers has said that his time away from cricket was an "inverted blessing." It helped him reflect on his game and grow as a player.