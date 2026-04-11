Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
batsman
|Full name:
|Dion Myers
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|8
|9
|12
|13
|Innings
|1
|1
|2
|12
|6
|5
|Overs
|3.0
|2.0
|5.0
|80.1
|22.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|54
|372
|116
|86
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5
|1
|Avg
|0
|13
|0
|37.2
|23.2
|86
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|48.1
|26.4
|54
|Eco
|4.33
|6.5
|10.8
|4.64
|5.27
|9.55
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|8
|9
|12
|13
|Innings
|2
|5
|8
|17
|12
|13
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|53
|96
|139
|592
|322
|251
|Balls Faced
|153
|157
|116
|1179
|416
|206
|Avg
|26.5
|19.2
|17.37
|34.82
|26.83
|19.3
|SR
|34.64
|61.14
|119.82
|50.21
|77.4
|121.84
|Fours
|1
|9
|12
|73
|24
|19
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|2
|11
|6
|7
|Highest
|27
|34
|35
|116
|96
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ZIM
IND
Dion Myers was born on March 21, 2002, and is a Zimbabwean cricketer. He started his cricket journey at a young age and quickly gained recognition. After making his debut in 2021, Myers took a break from the game to study in the UK. He returned to the national team in 2024 and has shown growth and promise in his career.
Dion Myers has not participated in any leagues so far in his career.
Dion Myers started his first-class career with Mountaineers in December 2020 during the 2020–21 Logan Cup. He also played his first Twenty20 and List A matches in April 2021, representing Mountaineers in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition and the Pro50 Championship.
After his early domestic appearances, Myers took a break from cricket to study in the UK. He returned to cricket in 2024 after a three-year break. In the 2023-2024 Logan Cup season, he played two matches and scored 380 runs at a strike rate of 126.66. His highest score was 204 not out.
In November 2024, Myers scored 51 runs in a Logan Cup match against Matabeleland Tuskers. His last match for the Mashonaland Eagles was on January 2, 2025, against Afghanistan.
Dion Myers has achieved several notable milestones in his career across different formats. Here is a list of his key records:
ICC Rankings (2024):
Dion Myers took a break from cricket for three years to study in England. He left the sport in 2021 to focus on his higher education.
When he returned to cricket, his start was not easy. In the first T20I, he scored 23 runs, and in the second match, he got out without scoring. However, in the third T20I against India in July 2024, Myers scored 65 runs from 49 balls. It was his first international half-century.
Myers has said that his time away from cricket was an "inverted blessing." It helped him reflect on his game and grow as a player.