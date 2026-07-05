Madhav Kaushik
batsman
|Full name:
|Madhav Kaushik
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|19
|6
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|10.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.4
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|19
|6
|Innings
|26
|19
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|601
|784
|123
|Balls Faced
|1443
|1015
|124
|Avg
|25.04
|46.11
|20.5
|SR
|41.64
|77.24
|99.19
|Fours
|73
|79
|16
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|Sixies
|6
|14
|3
|Highest
|107
|158
|30
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0