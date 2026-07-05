Madhav Kaushik

Madhav Kaushik

batsman

Full name:Madhav Kaushik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2026 Teams

Uttar Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17196
Innings200
Overs10.000
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs3400
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.400
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17196
Innings26196
Not outs220
Runs601784123
Balls Faced14431015124
Avg25.0446.1120.5
SR41.6477.2499.19
Fours737916
Fifties130
Sixies6143
Highest10715830
Hundreds120

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