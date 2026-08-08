Match details Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 16.08.2026

T20

GOR
GOR
MEE
MEE

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Gorakhpur Lions Squad

PlayersBansal Rishabh, Chaturvedi Divyansh, Chaudhary Karan, Doyla Yogendra, Gupta Puneet, Jurel Dhruv, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Sunil, Kumar Vijay, Kumar Vivek, Pandey Anshuman, Rai Rishav, Rathi Ankit, Rehman Abdul, Sethi Harshit, Sharma Shivam, Singh Yashovardhan, Yadav Siddharth Sarvan, Yadav Vijay
Benchno information yet

Meerut Mavericks Squad

PlayersAhmed Uvaish, Alam Jamshed, Chaturvedi Rajeev, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Chikara Swastik, Jain Parth, Joshi Divyansh, Kaushik Madhav, Rajpal Rohit, Sain Akshay, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Rinku, Twari Abhinav, Tyagi Kartik, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

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