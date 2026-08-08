Match details Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 19.08.2026

T20

LUC
LUC
MEE
MEE

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 19, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Lucknow Falcons Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vikrant, Garg Priyam K, Gaur Vishal, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Prakash Satya, Raj Shubhang, Singh Kritagya Kumar, Singh Sawan, Singh Shaurya, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra, Tyagi Harsh, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Pradeep
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Meerut Mavericks Squad

PlayersAhmed Uvaish, Alam Jamshed, Chaturvedi Rajeev, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Chikara Swastik, Doyla Yogendra, Jain Parth, Joshi Divyansh, Kaushik Madhav, Rajpal Rohit, Sain Akshay, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Rinku, Twari Abhinav, Tyagi Kartik, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Yuvraj
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