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International career

Suyash Sharma (born 15 May 2003) is an Indian leg-spin bowler. He represents the Delhi cricket team in domestic competitions and was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Starting in 2025, he will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Suyash Sharma has yet to make his international debut.

Leagues Participation

Suyash Sharma has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2023. He started with Kolkata Knight Riders and later joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. His role as a leg-spinner has gained attention, and he continues to develop his skills in the league.

Indian Premier League

Kolkata Knight Riders signed Suyash Sharma in the 2023 auction for INR 20 lakhs. In his debut season, he took 10 wickets in 11 innings. During IPL 2024, he played a few matches and was part of the team that won the championship.

At the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 2.6 crore. He became an important part of their bowling lineup as a leg-spin specialist.

For the 2026 season, RCB kept Suyash as part of their main squad after the title win. He is likely to play as a key spin option or come in as an Impact Player in the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Year Team Notes 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Signed for INR 20 lakhs; took 10 wickets in 11 innings 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Played a few matches; part of the title-winning team 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bought for Rs 2.6 crore; key leg-spinner for RCB 2026 Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained for ₹2.6 crore

Domestic career

Suyash Sharma played his first domestic match for Delhi in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. He took five wickets in that game with figures of 4-0-13-5 and an economy of 3.25.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played his first match against Bihar. He bowled economically and finished with 9-1-19-3. In the next game against Mizoram, he took four wickets.

By the end of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, he had 18 wickets in seven matches and was the second-highest wicket-taker.

Other Leagues

Suyash Sharma has also played in regional tournaments outside the IPL. He joined the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament on August 17, 2024.

Records and achievements

Suyash Sharma has reached notable achievements in both domestic and IPL cricket.

In the Indian Premier League, he has played 13 matches and taken 10 wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/30, which he achieved in the 2023 season. In his debut match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2023, he took three wickets and helped his team win by 81 runs. His 3/30 performance was the second-best by a debutant in IPL history.

Suyash debuted for Delhi on October 17, 2023, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took his first T20 wicket in the match against Madhya Pradesh during the 2023-2024 season.

Personal life

Suyash was born in Bhajanpura, North East Delhi, India. His parents’ details are not available online.

Finance

Suyash Sharma’s net worth is estimated at $50,000. His main income comes from playing cricket and brand endorsements. His earnings are expected to increase in the 2025 season.

Cars and House

Suyash Sharma owns a BMW 5-Series and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He lives in a luxury home in Kanpur.

Scandals

In the 2023 IPL season, Suyash faced criticism for bowling a wide delivery to prevent Yashasvi Jaiswal from scoring a century in a match against Rajasthan Royals. This action was not well received by fans and former cricketers, including Joy Bhattacharya, who called it “not a good idea.”

Fans

After the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2023, Suyash became a popular topic among fans. His three-wicket performance helped KKR win the match. He has 88k followers on Instagram.