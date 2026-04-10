Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma

bowler

Full name:Suyash Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly
Date of Birth (Age):May 15, 2003 (22)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Bhajanpura, North East Delhi, India
Jersey Number:15
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs39.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs321
Wickets10
Avg32.1
SR23.4
Eco8.23
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches11
Innings0
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced0
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

Suyash Sharma Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Suyash Sharma News

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If you want to learn more about cricketer Suyash Sharma, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set.

Asia Cup Rising Stars | Twitter reacts as Pakistan Shaheens thrash India in one-sided game

Asia Cup Rising Stars | Twitter reacts as Pakistan Shaheens thrash India in one-sided game

Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by eight wickets in an Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match in Doha on Sunday. Maaz Sadaqat came up with an impressive spell of 2/12 to help restrict India to a modest total before smashing an unbeaten half-century in the chase to take his side home in a lop-sided contest.

Suyash Sharma07:38 PM, 07 August, 2025

NDS vs ODW, Review । North Delhi Strikers beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 19 runs to register first win in DPL 2025

Suyash Sharma05:16 PM, 06 August, 2025

ODW vs PD6, Review । Outer Delhi Warriors crush Purani Delhi 6 by 82 runs to register first win in DPL 2025

Suyash Sharma10:26 PM, 04 August, 2025

ODW vs PD6, Preview । Outer Delhi Warriors to face Purani Delhi 6, eye first win in DPL 2025

Suyash Sharma10:21 PM, 29 May, 2025

PBKS vs RCB | Hazlewood-Suysh humiliate Punjab in Qualifier 1 to send Bengaluru into fourth IPL final

International career

Suyash Sharma (born 15 May 2003) is an Indian leg-spin bowler. He represents the Delhi cricket team in domestic competitions and was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Starting in 2025, he will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Suyash Sharma has yet to make his international debut.

Leagues Participation

Suyash Sharma has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2023. He started with Kolkata Knight Riders and later joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. His role as a leg-spinner has gained attention, and he continues to develop his skills in the league.

Indian Premier League

Kolkata Knight Riders signed Suyash Sharma in the 2023 auction for INR 20 lakhs. In his debut season, he took 10 wickets in 11 innings. During IPL 2024, he played a few matches and was part of the team that won the championship.

At the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 2.6 crore. He became an important part of their bowling lineup as a leg-spin specialist.

For the 2026 season, RCB kept Suyash as part of their main squad after the title win. He is likely to play as a key spin option or come in as an Impact Player in the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

Signed for INR 20 lakhs; took 10 wickets in 11 innings

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played a few matches; part of the title-winning team

2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bought for Rs 2.6 crore; key leg-spinner for RCB

2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained for ₹2.6 crore

Domestic career

Suyash Sharma played his first domestic match for Delhi in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. He took five wickets in that game with figures of 4-0-13-5 and an economy of 3.25.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played his first match against Bihar. He bowled economically and finished with 9-1-19-3. In the next game against Mizoram, he took four wickets.

By the end of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, he had 18 wickets in seven matches and was the second-highest wicket-taker.

Other Leagues

Suyash Sharma has also played in regional tournaments outside the IPL. He joined the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament on August 17, 2024.

Records and achievements

Suyash Sharma has reached notable achievements in both domestic and IPL cricket.

In the Indian Premier League, he has played 13 matches and taken 10 wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/30, which he achieved in the 2023 season. In his debut match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2023, he took three wickets and helped his team win by 81 runs. His 3/30 performance was the second-best by a debutant in IPL history.

Suyash debuted for Delhi on October 17, 2023, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took his first T20 wicket in the match against Madhya Pradesh during the 2023-2024 season.

Personal life

Suyash was born in Bhajanpura, North East Delhi, India. His parents’ details are not available online.

Finance

Suyash Sharma’s net worth is estimated at $50,000. His main income comes from playing cricket and brand endorsements. His earnings are expected to increase in the 2025 season.

Cars and House

Suyash Sharma owns a BMW 5-Series and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He lives in a luxury home in Kanpur.

Scandals

In the 2023 IPL season, Suyash faced criticism for bowling a wide delivery to prevent Yashasvi Jaiswal from scoring a century in a match against Rajasthan Royals. This action was not well received by fans and former cricketers, including Joy Bhattacharya, who called it “not a good idea.”

Fans

After the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2023, Suyash became a popular topic among fans. His three-wicket performance helped KKR win the match. He has 88k followers on Instagram.

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