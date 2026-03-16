Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
ADS
56%
Chance of Winning
MER
44%
Parimatch
T20
Adelaide Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 292 runs, Liam Scott is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
- With 305 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers head into this game after a dismal showing against Melbourne Stars. They batted first in the game and were bowled out for 83 runs which was their lowest score in this campaign and they eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have managed just three wins and have been knocked out this term.
Much like their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have struggled to make a mark this season as once again they have been knocked out in the group stages as they have three wins in nine matches. In the last game they lost against Perth Scorchers. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 56%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 44%
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Tips 2026
Chris Lynn has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as so far this season he has scored 151 runs with an average of 18.87. In the last game he scored two runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Rizwan has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 170 runs with an average of 18.88. In the last game he scored three runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Adelaide with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Short Matt
all rounder
Brown Josh
batsman
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Lynn Chris
batsman
Fraser-McGurk Jake
batsman
Scott Liam
all rounder
Rizwan Mohammad
wicket keeper
Sangha Jason
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Khan Hassan
bowler
Wadia Jerrssis
no information yet
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Ali Hasan
bowler
Elliott Sam
bowler
Thornton Henry
bowler
Doggett Brendan
bowler
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Stow Callum
no information yet
Shamsi Tabraiz
bowler
Archer Michael
no information yet
Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled this season as they have managed just three wins in nine games thus far.
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades head into this game after back to back defeats and have been knocked out of the group stages.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Liam Scott to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Liam Scott struggled in the last game but was one of the two batters who had a double digit score. With 292 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Josh Brown has been sensational this year as he has been the standout batter for Melbourne Renegades. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope missed the last game but we believe he will return in the starting lineup as he has been excellent this year and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gurinder Sandhu to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Gurinder Sandhu struggled to make an impact in the last game against Perth Scorchers but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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