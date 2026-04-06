Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk

batsman

Full name:Jake Fraser-McGurk
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Melbourne Renegades

Rawalpindi Pindiz

San Francisco Unicorns

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81525
Innings201
Overs3.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs13010
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.33010
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81525
Innings141324
Not outs123
Runs237312279
Balls Faced490281270
Avg18.2328.3613.28
SR48.36111.03103.33
Fours304019
Fifties110
Sixies268
Highest515440
Hundreds000

Jake Fraser-McGurk Schedule & Results

Pakistan Super League

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

Major League Cricket

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

Jake Fraser Mcgurk News

View all

All the latest information about the cricketer Jake Fraser Mcgurk is collected here for you: matches he participated in, all his wins and losses.

Opening Role Awaits KL Rahul Again in Indian Premier League

Opening Role Awaits KL Rahul Again in Indian Premier League

KL Rahul is likely to return to the opening slot in the Indian Premier League. He used to bat at number four for Delhi Capitals last season, but DC might slot him back to open for the team. Since the team is in need of experienced openers, Rahul comes as the first choice.

Jake Fraser Mcgurk03:01 PM, 15 January, 2026

BBL | Twitter goes box cricket mode as Finn Allen’s skier hits roof to extend his stay in middle

Jake Fraser Mcgurk12:21 AM, 17 December, 2025

IPL Auction | Surprises galore as teams go uncapped player route to spice up mini auction

Jake Fraser Mcgurk05:12 PM, 15 December, 2025

BBL | Twitter in splits as JFM's instincts help end wild goose chase for lost ball with cameraman to blame

Jake Fraser Mcgurk04:55 PM, 13 November, 2025

Delhi Capitals to Release These Two Batsmen Ahead of IPL Auction

International career

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s international career has been eventful, with several highlights over the years. Below is a simplified timeline of his key moments:

  • 2019: Jake was selected for Australia’s squad in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Unfortunately, his participation ended early due to an unusual incident where he was scratched by a monkey at a nature reserve.
  • February 2024: He played his first ODI for Australia. In his second match, he impressed by scoring 41 runs off 18 balls against the West Indies in Canberra.
  • May 2024: He was named as a reserve player in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
  • July 2024: Jake received a call-up for a white-ball series in England and Scotland planned for September.
  • September 2024: He debuted in T20Is against Scotland on 4 September. Although his debut saw him dismissed for 0, he later scored his first international half-century in a match against England that same month.

Leagues Participation

Jake Fraser-McGurk has played in several franchise cricket leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL).

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk started his IPL career in the 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC). He became an important player for the team, contributing runs in critical matches.

Season

Team

Performance

2024

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Scored 330 runs in 9 matches, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of 234.04.

2025

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Bought for INR 9 crore and expected to play as a key batter.

In his debut season in 2024, Fraser-McGurk impressed with his aggressive batting. He made his first IPL appearance on April 12 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He scored 55 runs off 35 balls in his debut match and maintained strong performances throughout the season. He hit a 15-ball fifty in his third game and smashed 84 runs off 27 balls in another match.

Delhi Capitals secured him again for the 2025 season with a final bid of INR 9 crore. His role as a top-order batter will be crucial for the team.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s BBL journey began with the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020–21 season. His performance evolved over time, and he had a breakthrough season in 2024–25.

Season

Team

Performance

2020–21

Melbourne Renegades

Made his debut, but results were inconsistent.

2023–24

Melbourne Renegades

Played on a rookie contract but later moved to South Australia for better opportunities.

2024–25

Melbourne Renegades

Scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 158 and earned a call-up to the Australian team.

Domestic career

Jake Fraser-McGurk started his domestic career with Victoria. He played his first-class debut on November 12, 2019, in the Sheffield Shield season. In this match, he scored a half-century, showing strong technique and composure.

On November 17, 2019, he played his first List A match in the Marsh One-Day Cup. He scored another fifty in his debut. These performances showed his ability to handle different formats and marked him as a young talent in Australian cricket.

Records and achievements

Jake Fraser-McGurk has achieved notable milestones in his cricket career with outstanding performances.

  • October 8, 2023: Broke the record for the fastest century in List A cricket. Scored 100 runs in 29 balls against Tasmania, surpassing AB de Villiers’ previous record of 31 balls.
  • April 27, 2024: Scored the fastest half-century in IPL 2024, reaching 50 runs in 15 balls during a match against Mumbai Indians.
  • April 27, 2024: Matched his own IPL record the same day, hitting another half-century in 15 balls in a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Personal life

Jake Fraser-McGurk was born and raised in Mont Albert, Melbourne. He attended Carey Baptist Grammar School until Year 10 and later finished his education at SEDA College. He started playing junior cricket at nine years old with Boroondara Cricket Club.

Family

Jake lives with his parents, Les and Charlotte McGurk. Information about any siblings is not available. He is not married and does not have children.

Finances

Jake Fraser-McGurk has gained recognition in cricket, along with financial success. His net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million.

Cars and Houses

There is no public information about his vehicles or properties.

Scandals

In May 2024, Jake was excluded from Australia’s preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup, along with Steve Smith. He mentioned he was not upset by this decision, as he felt he had not yet earned a spot in the main team. During the 2022–2023 season, his contract with Cricket Victoria was downgraded to rookie level. He then moved to South Australia in search of better opportunities.

Fan Base

Jake’s performance in IPL 2024, especially scoring 84 runs off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians, received praise from fans.
In May 2024, supporters called for his inclusion in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, although he was not selected. His Instagram account currently has 245,000 followers.

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