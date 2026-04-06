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International career

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s international career has been eventful, with several highlights over the years. Below is a simplified timeline of his key moments:

2019: Jake was selected for Australia’s squad in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Unfortunately, his participation ended early due to an unusual incident where he was scratched by a monkey at a nature reserve.

February 2024: He played his first ODI for Australia. In his second match, he impressed by scoring 41 runs off 18 balls against the West Indies in Canberra.

May 2024: He was named as a reserve player in the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

July 2024: Jake received a call-up for a white-ball series in England and Scotland planned for September.

September 2024: He debuted in T20Is against Scotland on 4 September. Although his debut saw him dismissed for 0, he later scored his first international half-century in a match against England that same month.

Leagues Participation

Jake Fraser-McGurk has played in several franchise cricket leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL).

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk started his IPL career in the 2024 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC). He became an important player for the team, contributing runs in critical matches.

Season Team Performance 2024 Delhi Capitals (DC) Scored 330 runs in 9 matches, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of 234.04. 2025 Delhi Capitals (DC) Bought for INR 9 crore and expected to play as a key batter.

In his debut season in 2024, Fraser-McGurk impressed with his aggressive batting. He made his first IPL appearance on April 12 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He scored 55 runs off 35 balls in his debut match and maintained strong performances throughout the season. He hit a 15-ball fifty in his third game and smashed 84 runs off 27 balls in another match.

Delhi Capitals secured him again for the 2025 season with a final bid of INR 9 crore. His role as a top-order batter will be crucial for the team.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s BBL journey began with the Melbourne Renegades in the 2020–21 season. His performance evolved over time, and he had a breakthrough season in 2024–25.

Season Team Performance 2020–21 Melbourne Renegades Made his debut, but results were inconsistent. 2023–24 Melbourne Renegades Played on a rookie contract but later moved to South Australia for better opportunities. 2024–25 Melbourne Renegades Scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 158 and earned a call-up to the Australian team.

Domestic career

Jake Fraser-McGurk started his domestic career with Victoria. He played his first-class debut on November 12, 2019, in the Sheffield Shield season. In this match, he scored a half-century, showing strong technique and composure.

On November 17, 2019, he played his first List A match in the Marsh One-Day Cup. He scored another fifty in his debut. These performances showed his ability to handle different formats and marked him as a young talent in Australian cricket.

Records and achievements

Jake Fraser-McGurk has achieved notable milestones in his cricket career with outstanding performances.

October 8, 2023: Broke the record for the fastest century in List A cricket. Scored 100 runs in 29 balls against Tasmania, surpassing AB de Villiers’ previous record of 31 balls.

April 27, 2024: Scored the fastest half-century in IPL 2024, reaching 50 runs in 15 balls during a match against Mumbai Indians.

April 27, 2024: Matched his own IPL record the same day, hitting another half-century in 15 balls in a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Personal life

Jake Fraser-McGurk was born and raised in Mont Albert, Melbourne. He attended Carey Baptist Grammar School until Year 10 and later finished his education at SEDA College. He started playing junior cricket at nine years old with Boroondara Cricket Club.

Family

Jake lives with his parents, Les and Charlotte McGurk. Information about any siblings is not available. He is not married and does not have children.

Finances

Jake Fraser-McGurk has gained recognition in cricket, along with financial success. His net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million.

Cars and Houses

There is no public information about his vehicles or properties.

Scandals

In May 2024, Jake was excluded from Australia’s preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup, along with Steve Smith. He mentioned he was not upset by this decision, as he felt he had not yet earned a spot in the main team. During the 2022–2023 season, his contract with Cricket Victoria was downgraded to rookie level. He then moved to South Australia in search of better opportunities.

Fan Base

Jake’s performance in IPL 2024, especially scoring 84 runs off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians, received praise from fans.

In May 2024, supporters called for his inclusion in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, although he was not selected. His Instagram account currently has 245,000 followers.