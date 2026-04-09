Alex Carey News View all If you are interested in the latest news about Alex Carey, here you can find out the most relevant of them: how many cricket training sessions he has per week and what tournaments he plans to participate in. Ashes | Twitter laughs as English incompetence outtrumps Green-Carey comedy of errors in series' final mistake Ashes tours Down Under have rarely left good cricketing memories for the English to look back upon, and 2025/26 was no different with a final mistake on Day 5 at the SCG summing up their experience. The hosts stumbled in their chase and were up for grabs, but a missed run-out made their task easy. Alex Carey Ashes | Twitter reacts as Carey makes rare lax mistake to gift English five penalty runs in Sydney Alex Carey Ricky Ponting Breaks Silence on Controversial Calls by Snicko Alex Carey Ashes | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey's DRS saga comes full circle after unclean catch lets off Joe Root Alex Carey Watch, The Ashes | Fortunate Alex Carey survives faulty technology to complete century on home turf

International career

Alex Tyson Carey was born on 27 August 1991. He is an Australian international cricketer who plays as a wicket-keeper and batter for the Australian national team. Carey has also served as captain in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as vice-captain in Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals.

Carey started his sports career in Australian rules football and captained the Greater Western Sydney Giants in 2010. When the team joined the Australian Football League in 2012, he was not selected and returned to South Australia to focus on cricket.

He made his domestic cricket debut in 2013 as a top-order batter but was dropped due to poor performance. Later, Carey moved down the batting order and became a wicket-keeper. He was part of the Australian squads that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

2018

ODI debut: Australia vs England, Brisbane, January 19

T20I debut: Australia vs New Zealand, Sydney, February 3

Named vice-captain of Australia T20 team in May

Played in the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad (named in April 2019)

Scored 375 runs in 10 World Cup matches, 4th highest for Australia

Set record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in a World Cup edition (18 catches + 2 stumpings)

ICC named Carey the rising star of the World Cup squad

Named wicket-keeper in ICC Team of the Tournament for 2019 World Cup

2020

Named in Australia’s training squad for England tour (July)

Played first two T20I matches on England tour, then replaced by Matthew Wade

Played all three ODIs on England tour

Scored maiden ODI century (106 runs) in 3rd ODI vs England, September 16

Shared 212 runs partnership with Glenn Maxwell for sixth wicket

2021

Named captain for 1st ODI vs West Indies due to Aaron Finch injury, July

Australia won under his captaincy by 133 runs

Reached 1000 ODI runs and 50 ODI catches during that match

Test debut: Australia vs England, Brisbane, December 8

Took 8 catches on Test debut, equalling record for most catches on debut

Played first two Tests of Ashes series as wicket-keeper

2022

Played in Australia tour of Pakistan (3 Tests, 3 ODIs)

Scored 93 runs in 2nd Test first innings, his highest Test score so far

Finished Pakistan series with 179 runs at average 59.66

Scored maiden Test century at MCG during Boxing Day Test vs South Africa in December

Second wicketkeeper after Rod Marsh to score a Test century at MCG

2023

Played in ICC World Test Championship Final

Scored 48 runs in 1st innings and unbeaten 66 in 2nd innings of final

Involved in controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow during 2023 Ashes, which received mixed reactions

Named wicket-keeper in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year for 2023

2024

Equalled Adam Gilchrist’s record for most catches in a match by Australian wicket-keeper (10 catches), March

Scored match-winning 98 in second innings vs New Zealand, named Player of the Match

2025

Scored second Test century and highest first-class score (156 runs) vs Sri Lanka in February

This is highest score by Australian wicket-keeper in Asia, beating Adam Gilchrist’s previous record (144)

Summary of Formats

Test matches: Debut December 2021, last match February 2025

ODI matches: Debut January 2018, last match March 2025

T20I matches: Debut February 2018, last match August 2021

Leagues Participation

Alex Carey has played in top T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League. He has been part of the Adelaide Strikers team since the 2016/17 season. Carey’s skills as a wicket-keeper and batsman have earned him recognition in these leagues.

Indian Premier League

Alex Carey joined the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 Indian Premier League auction. During the 2020 season, he stepped in to replace the injured Rishabh Pant in a match against Mumbai Indians. Carey spoke about the need for the team to stay strong and aim for the tournament finals. He also mentioned that injuries in the team might be linked to fewer matches played before the season.

Year Team Notes 2020 Delhi Capitals Replaced injured Rishabh Pant; played key matches 2021+ — Did not participate due to team selection and competition

Big Bash League

Alex Carey has played for the Adelaide Strikers since the 2016-17 Big Bash League season. He helped the team win its first title in 2017-18 and set the record for most wicketkeeping dismissals for the Strikers. Carey was captain of the team from 2019 to 2021. In 2024, he signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Strikers.

Year Team Notes 2016/17– Adelaide Strikers Joined team, became key player 2017/18 Adelaide Strikers Helped win first BBL title 2019–2021 Adelaide Strikers Served as team captain 2024–2028 Adelaide Strikers Signed four-year contract extension

Domestic career

Alex Carey's domestic cricket career began after he switched from football to grade cricket with Glenelg in the 2012–13 season. He started as a specialist batter with strong performances that led to his List A and first-class debuts for South Australia in early 2013. After early struggles as a top-order batter, Carey became a wicket-keeper and moved down the batting order, which helped him secure a regular place in South Australia's team.

His breakout came in 2015–16, scoring heavily for Glenelg and earning a spot in the Sheffield Shield final. In 2016–17, Carey set a record for wicket-keeper dismissals in a single Sheffield Shield season and joined Australia’s National Performance Squad. He was a key player in South Australia's one-day and Shield matches, scoring his first first-class century in 2017–18. Carey also played for Sussex in England’s T20 Blast and was picked by Delhi Capitals for the 2020 IPL.

In 2023–24, Carey equaled the record for most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a List A match during the Marsh One-Day Cup. He played a vital innings in the 2024–25 Sheffield Shield final, scoring a century to help South Australia win their first Shield title in 29 years.

Other Leagues

Alex Carey played in other leagues outside Australia as well. In May 2019, he joined Sussex County Cricket Club to take part in the 2019 T20 Blast tournament in England.

Records and achievements

Alex Carey has earned several important records and awards during his cricket career. His achievements highlight his skills as a wicket-keeper and batsman in domestic and international cricket.

2024-25: Scored a century in the fourth innings of the Sheffield Shield final to help South Australia win their first title in 29 years.

2013: First Australian wicket-keeper to score a century since Brad Haddin.

2019: Fourth highest run-scorer for Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, behind Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and David Warner.

2019: Set the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in a single World Cup edition, with 18 catches.

2019: Named rising star of the Australian squad by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the World Cup.

2019: Selected as wicket-keeper in the ICC World Cup 'Team of the Tournament'.

2023: Member of the Australian squad that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

2023: Member of the Australian squad that won the ICC World Test Championship.

2023-24: Equalled the record for most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a List A match, with eight catches in the Marsh One-Day Cup.

2023: Set the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in a single World Cup edition again, with 18 catches.

Personal life

Alex Carey keeps his private life mostly quiet but comes from a close family in South Australia. He balances his career with family time and public attention.

Family

Alex Carey was born in Loxton, South Australia, to Gordon and Andrea Carey. He has a sister named Ashleigh Carey, who stays private. Carey lives in Adelaide with his wife Eloise and their two children, Louis Robert and Clementine Rose.

Finance

In 2025, Alex Carey's net worth stands near $3 million. His income comes from a contract with Cricket Australia, fees from matches, and playing in leagues like the Big Bash League. Sponsorships and ads also add to his earnings.

Scandals

In the 2023 Ashes series in England, Carey was involved in a dispute with English player Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow left his crease thinking the ball was dead, but Carey saw the ball was still live and threw his bat quickly after a catch. This caused criticism about breaking the “spirit of cricket” and led to a diplomatic issue involving the prime ministers of both countries.

Fans

Alex Carey has a strong fan base with about 186,000 followers on Instagram by 2025.