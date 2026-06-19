Josh Brown News View all All the latest news about cricket player Josh Brown are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. BBL | Melbourne Stars thrash Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets to go second in points table Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets in the Big Bash League on Saturday. The opening duo of Sam Harper and Thomas Rogers scored quickfire half-centuries as Stars cantered to the target after skipper Marcus Stoinis picked up a three-wicket haul to restrict the Renegades to 166/7. Josh Brown ‌BBL | Twitter reacts to 'Lynnsanity' peppers Renegades as Strikers bounce back after losing streak Josh Brown WATCH, BBL Finals | 'Gorgeous, amazing kid' Josh Brown's overwhelmed mom sings his praises after 140-run blitz Josh Brown ‌BBL 13 | Twitter laughs as Ashton Agar’s ‘trust issues’ exposed after denying Behrendorff to pull of self-reliant catch Josh Brown WATCH, BBL 2023 | Sean Abbott taunts Heazlett as his attempt to maximise overthrow culminates in run out

International career

Josh Brown is an Australian cricketer who plays for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pace bowler. On 26 February 2023, he played his first List A match for Queensland against New South Wales in the 2022–23 Marsh One-Day Cup.

Experts believe that Brown has the ability to succeed at the international level. He may take part in major tournaments like the International T20 League in the UAE.

Here’s a summary of his international career:

2023: Brown made his List A debut for Queensland on 26 February 2023 in the Marsh One-Day Cup, facing New South Wales.

Leagues Participation

Josh Brown has played in several cricket leagues. He was with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. In the 2024/25 season, he joined Melbourne Renegades. In 2024, he also played for the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Big Bash League

Josh Brown has had an eventful career in the Big Bash League, playing for notable teams over the years. He started with Brisbane Heat, where he made an impressive debut and helped the team reach the final. In 2024, he joined Melbourne Renegades, continuing to make an impact. Here’s a look at his participation in the Big Bash League across different seasons.

Year Team Notes 2022/23–2023/24 Brisbane Heat Debuted on 15 December 2022. In January 2023, he scored 62 runs from 23 balls and won Player of the Match. The team reached the final in 2023. 2023/24 Brisbane Heat Scored 140 runs from 57 balls, including 12 sixes, in a Qualifier Final. The team won the 2024 Big Bash title. 2024/25 Melbourne Renegades Signed a two-year contract with Melbourne Renegades. Scored 66 runs from 41 balls in January 2025, but the team lost to Adelaide Strikers.

Bangladesh Premier League

Josh Brown joined the Chattogram Challengers for the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League. He played in 6 matches, scoring a total of 133 runs with an average of 22.16. His highest score was 38.

Year Team Notes 2024 Chattogram Challengers Scored 133 runs in 6 matches, with an average of 22.16 and a highest score of 38.

Domestic career

Josh Brown started playing cricket at the age of 13 after playing soccer as a child. He quickly moved up from third-grade cricket to the Queensland Second XI in just 18 months. Brown also played for Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club and had a stint in England with Histon CC, where he scored 290 runs off 149 balls in 2019. In August 2022, he hit 159 runs off 59 balls in the Queensland T20 Max competition, the second-highest score in the tournament's history.

He made his List A debut for Queensland against New South Wales on February 26, 2023. His last List A match was for Victoria against Western Australia on November 13, 2024. Brown's T20 debut came for the Renegades against Brisbane Heat on December 15, 2022, and his last T20 match was for Heat against Renegades in January 2025.

Brown had a standout season with Brisbane Heat in 2022/23, including a Player of the Match performance with 62 runs off 23 balls. He helped the team reach the final that year. In January 2024, he scored 140 runs off 57 balls in a Qualifier Final, setting a new record with 12 sixes. Brisbane Heat won the 2024 Big Bash title.

In 2024, he joined Chattogram Challengers for the Bangladesh Premier League and later signed with Melbourne Renegades for a two-year contract. Brown made his debut for Victoria in the One-Day Cup in September 2024, and he is part of the Victoria team for the 2024-2025 season.

Records and achievements

Josh Brown has set several records and achieved notable milestones in his career:

Scored 62 runs off 23 balls and won the Player of the Match award against the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League.

Scored 159 runs off 59 balls in the Queensland T20 Max competition, the second-highest score in the competition.

Reached 100 runs off 41 balls, setting the second-fastest century record in Big Bash League history.

Scored 140 runs off 57 balls in the Big Bash League Final, which is the third-highest individual score in the tournament’s history.

Hit 12 sixes in a single innings during the Big Bash League Final, a new record for the most sixes in one match.

Scored 53 runs off 38 balls in the Big Bash League Final, helping Brisbane Heat win the title against the Sydney Sixers.

Personal life

Josh Brown, born on December 26, 1993, in Brisbane, is known for his cricket skills. He prefers to keep many parts of his personal life private, but some details are available.

Family

Josh's mother, Chris Brown, is very supportive of his career. She often attends his matches, especially during the 2023-24 Big Bash League season, where she showed great pride after his impressive century in a BBL Challenger match. Josh has not shared much about his father, and his father's identity remains private.

Finance

Josh's net worth is around $1 million as of 2024. His yearly income from cricket is estimated to be in the thousands. He lives comfortably without financial concerns.

House

Josh lives in Brisbane, Australia.

Fans

Josh has built a fan following with over 20,000 followers on Instagram. Fans support him and stay updated on his career through his social media profiles.