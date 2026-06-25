Somerset vs Gloucestershire, T20 Blast Match Prediction
SOM
53%
Chance of Winning
GLO
47%
Parimatch
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Somerset.
- James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.33.
- Duan Jansen, from Gloucestershire, has taken 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 9.75.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team will take the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Banton, who has scored 199 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.16, and Jake Ball, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.37. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be eager to continue its winning streak. The team has been strong against Somerset in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Duan Jansen, who holds 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 9.75, and D'Arcy Short, who has scored 176 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.33.
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 53%
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 47%
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Somerset has not been able to maintain its consistency in this tournament. Holding just two wins and four losses in six games, the team is now looking for ways in which they could get back on track. In the next game against Gloucestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as James Rew, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.33, and Lewis Gregory, who has scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50.66. Craig Overton has managed to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.85.
On the other hand, Gloucestershire has positioned itself as one of the best teams in Central & West Group. Having secured five wins and just one loss in six games, the team will aim to secure another win and rank up to the top. Their record against Somerset has been strong, which could help them to defeat them at their own home venue. They have batsmen such as Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 150 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.50, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 130 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26. Marchant de Lange has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.62.
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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which means Somerset takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 119 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Somerset and Gloucestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Banton Tom
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Scott Liam
all rounder
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Taylor Jack
batsman
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Overton Craig
bowler
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Shaw Josh
bowler
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Meredith Riley
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Williams Will
bowler
Team Form
Somerset Team Form
Somerset is looking for ways in which it could regain its winning momentum. As of now, the team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to defeat Gloucestershire in the next match. They have players such as Daniel Sams, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 32, and Jordan Hermann, who has scored 105 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52.50.
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning streak and rank up to the top. They have players such as Craig Miles, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.83, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 124 runs in 6 innings at an average of 20.66.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire
T20
Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
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Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Tom Banton is leading the run-scoring charts for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 199 runs for the team in six games at an average of 33.16.
D'Arcy Short is the key batter for Gloucestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score an impressive total of 176 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.33.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Jake Ball is holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Somerset. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 26.37.
Duan Jansen has been dominant with the ball for Gloucestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take a massive total of 16 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 9.75.
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