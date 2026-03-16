Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction
ABU
45%
Chance of Winning
DUBC
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- With 102 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
- With 135 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season. They won the opening game of the season against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI Emirates by seven wickets.
Dubai Capitals won the championship last season but have struggled in the title defence this season. So far this season they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
- Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Tips 2025
Phil Salt missed the opening game but since then has been a regular feature in the squad. Even though he has failed to find consistency this season, we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.
Sediqullah Atal has struggled for consistency this season. So far this term, he has scored 59 runs with an average of 19.66. In the last match he scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hales Alex
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Russell Andre
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Garton George
bowler
Jawadullah Muhammad
no information yet
Ahmad Ibra
no information yet
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce.
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals started the campaign with back to back defeats and so far this season they have one win in three games.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head
Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Dubai Capitals won the game.
Head to Head:
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 03
Dubai Capitals: 01
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dubai Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Alex Hales has struggled to make an impact in the last two games regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been sensational in this tournament and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter
Rovman Powell was excellent last season and once again he has been the standout batter so far. With 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been outstanding this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets, so far this season he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 1.90 (Parimatch)
- Dubai Capitals to win - 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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