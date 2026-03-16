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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

ABU

45%

Chance of Winning

DUBC

55%

Parimatch

1.90
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Dubai Capitals in the 13th game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 13 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 102 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
  • With 135 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season. They won the opening game of the season against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI Emirates by seven wickets.

Dubai Capitals won the championship last season but have struggled in the title defence this season. So far this season they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Tips 2025

Phil Salt missed the opening game but since then has been a regular feature in the squad. Even though he has failed to find consistency this season, we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal has struggled for consistency this season. So far this term, he has scored 59 runs with an average of 19.66. In the last match he scored eight runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals Player List

Playing

ABU
ABU
DUBC
DUBC
First TeamSecond Team
Hales Alex

batsman

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Jahangir Shayan

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Cox Jordan

wicket keeper

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Russell Andre

all rounder

Shanaka Dasun

all rounder

McMullen Brandon

all rounder

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Salamkheil Waqar

no information yet

Jawadullah Muhammad

no information yet

Ahmad Ibra

no information yet

Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season as they head into this game after three defeats on the bounce.

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals started the campaign with back to back defeats and so far this season they have one win in three games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Dubai Capitals won the game.

Head to Head:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 03

Dubai Capitals: 01

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null

Icon

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.90
Icon

Dubai Capitals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.90

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alex Hales has struggled to make an impact in the last two games regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been sensational in this tournament and we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell was excellent last season and once again he has been the standout batter so far. With 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been outstanding this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets, so far this season he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dubai Capitals

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals have struggled to make an impact this season which makes this an important game for both sides. Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders went head to head earlier this season and Dubai Capitals registered their first win of the season which makes us believe they will once again end up with maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 1.90 (Parimatch)
  • Dubai Capitals to win - 1.90 (Parimatch)
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