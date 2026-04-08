International career

Shayan Jahangir began his cricket career with the Pakistan U19 team and later moved to represent the United States. Here’s a look at his cricket journey:

2013: Shayan played seven youth ODIs for Pakistan U19. During the tri-nation series with Bangladesh and England, he scored 85 runs in four innings.

January 2021: USA Cricket selected Shayan in a 44-man squad for training in Texas, ahead of the 2021 Oman Tri-Nation Series.

November 2022: Shayan made his ODI debut for the United States against Namibia.

2023: He scored his first ODI century against Nepal in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, finishing with 100 not out from 79 balls.

November 2024: In an ODI at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Shayan scored 10 runs off 24 balls.

T20 Career: Shayan has played 14 T20 matches, scoring 253 runs at an average of 28. His T20 career includes 22 fours and 11 sixes. In a recent T20 match against Nepal (October 2024) at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, he scored 9 runs off 7 balls.

As of now, Shayan has played 24 ODIs, scoring 601 runs at an average of 35.

Leagues Participation

Shayan Jahangir has taken part in several cricket leagues over the years, playing in both domestic and international tournaments. Here is an overview of his involvement in major leagues, along with his performances.

Minor League Cricket

In 2021, Shayan joined the Lone Star Athletics team in Minor League Cricket. He scored 619 points from 27 runs, with an average of 36.59 and a strike rate of 130.05.

Year Team Notes 2021 Lone Star Athletics Scored 619 points with an average of 36.59

Major League Cricket

Shayan played for MI New York in 2023 in Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 164 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of 119.70 and an average of 41. In the semifinals, he scored 36 off 18 balls, helping MI New York win against the Texas Kings.

Year Team Notes 2023 MI New York Scored 164 runs in 7 innings, strike rate of 119.70

In 2024, Shayan played a match against the Texas Super Kings. He and Monank Patel scored 49 runs in 39 balls, helping MI New York reach 67 runs in 10 overs.

Year Team Notes 2024 MI New York Scored 49 runs in 39 balls against Texas Super Kings

For the 2024 season, MI New York played 7 matches, winning 2 and losing 4.

Caribbean Premier League

Shayan Jahangir debuted for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on September 5, 2020. In this match, he scored 35 runs, contributing to the Tridents’ victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2020 Barbados Tridents Debut match, scored 35 runs in victory against Jamaica Tallawahs

Shayan did not play in the 2021 season for the Barbados Tridents. The team released eight players, including him, before the 2021 CPL.

Domestic career

Shayan Jahangir started his first-class career with Pakistan International Airlines in the 2014–15 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, debuting on 12 October 2014. He played in 6 matches during the tournament's Silver League.

In 2017, Shayan moved to the United States. He played club cricket in Houston and Dallas for several years. His performance caught the attention of a team owner from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in Texas. This led to his selection in the 2020 CPL draft.

Shayan made his Twenty20 debut for the Barbados Tridents on 5 September 2020 in the CPL. In his first match, the Tridents beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by 7 wickets, and Shayan scored 35 runs.

Shayan did not play in the 2021 CPL season for the Barbados Tridents. The team released eight players, including him, before the start of the season.

Records and achievements

Shayan Jahangir has achieved many important records in his cricket career:

Highest Score in ODI: 104 runs against Nepal on October 27, 2024.

Total Runs in ODI: 601 runs with an average of 35.35.

Total Runs in T20: 253 runs with an average of 28.06.

First ODI Century: Scored 100 not out from 79 balls against Nepal in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Second Best Batter in the U.S. (2023): Scored 242 runs in five innings, ranking second among U.S. batters.

Most Runs in 2023 MLC: Led MI New York in runs during the 2023 Major League Cricket season.

Personal life

Shayan is married to Sanea Hazratji. They got married in 2018 in Lahore, Pakistan.

Finance

Shayan Jahangir's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $350,000.

House

Shayan moved to the United States in 2017.

Scandals

In February 2025, Shayan faced visa issues and could not attend the US national team’s training camp before the three-way series against Namibia.

Fans

Shayan has 22,000 followers on Instagram in 2025.