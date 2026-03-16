Facts: With 156 runs, Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.

With 173 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers continued their domination in the last game as they battered Gulf Giants who were second on the table. Desert Vipers won the game with eight wickets to spare. They have been flawless this season and remain in the only unbeaten side thus far. With five wins in five games, they are at the top of the table.

Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to their title defence as they lost back to back games but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back matches and are currently third on the table and have a game in hand. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 60%

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Tips 2025

Dan Lawrence has been incredible this season. He has been consistent throughout the campaign and has scored 125 runs with an average of 62.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal has struggled for consistency this season. So far this term, he has scored 59 runs with an average of 19.66 which clearly showcases his struggles and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals Player List

Team Form

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have been sensational this season as they have five wins in five games and are at the top of the table.

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals struggled at the start of the season but they head into this game after back to back wins.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture against Desert Vipers 6-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Desert Vipers won the game.

Head to Head:

Desert Vipers : 01

Dubai Capitals: 06

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Sam Curran was sensational in the last game as he scored 67* and took his team over the line. With 156 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell was excellent once again in the last match as he scored 38* off 24 balls. So far this season Powell has scored 173 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Khuzaima Tanveer was brilliant in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/10 against Gulf Giants. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets, so far this season he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.