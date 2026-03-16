Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction
DEV
60%
Chance of Winning
DUBC
40%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 156 runs, Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
- With 173 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
Desert Vipers continued their domination in the last game as they battered Gulf Giants who were second on the table. Desert Vipers won the game with eight wickets to spare. They have been flawless this season and remain in the only unbeaten side thus far. With five wins in five games, they are at the top of the table.
Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to their title defence as they lost back to back games but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back matches and are currently third on the table and have a game in hand. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 60%
- Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Tips 2025
Dan Lawrence has been incredible this season. He has been consistent throughout the campaign and has scored 125 runs with an average of 62.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sediqullah Atal has struggled for consistency this season. So far this term, he has scored 59 runs with an average of 19.66 which clearly showcases his struggles and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Holden Max
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Willey David
all rounder
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Jawadullah Muhammad
no information yet
Shah Naseem
bowler
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Team Form
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have been sensational this season as they have five wins in five games and are at the top of the table.
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals struggled at the start of the season but they head into this game after back to back wins.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head
Dubai Capitals have dominated this fixture against Desert Vipers 6-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Desert Vipers won the game.
Head to Head:
Desert Vipers : 01
Dubai Capitals: 06
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dubai Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Sam Curran was sensational in the last game as he scored 67* and took his team over the line. With 156 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter
Rovman Powell was excellent once again in the last match as he scored 38* off 24 balls. So far this season Powell has scored 173 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer was brilliant in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/10 against Gulf Giants. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets, so far this season he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Desert Vipers to win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Dubai Capitals to win - 2.23 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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