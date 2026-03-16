Facts: Dubai Capitals won the Championship last season.

With 260 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants last season.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to their title defence as they struggled to compete against Desert Vipers in the opening game. Dubai Capitals scored 150 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. The defending champions will be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.

Gulf Giants struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoff last term. Unlike last season Gulf Giants got off to a great start this season as they beat MI Emirates in the opening game of the season. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%

Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 45%

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025

Gulbadin Naib had a solid campaign last season as he scored 381 runs with an average of 42.33. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game and score well.

Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign but that doesn’t change the fact he was solid last season as he scored 213 runs with an average of 30.42 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants Player List

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to the campaign once again this season as they lost the opening game against Desert Vipers.

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants missed the playoffs last season but were solid in the opening game as they beat MI Emirates prior to this game.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Gulf Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Dubai Capitals 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals: 02

Gulf Giants: 03

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell had a decent campaign last season as he scored 202 runs last term. He has been brilliant in the opening game as he scored 39 off 22 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka headed into this campaign in good form and he was excellent in the opening game against MI Emirates as she scored 81 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Gulbadin Naib was expensive in the opening game against Desert Viper regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the standout bowler for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nuwan Thushara to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Nuwan Thushara has been one of the best bowlers with the new ball and even though he was expensive in the last match, he still bagged two wickets and we expect him to shine once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.