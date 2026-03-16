Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction
DUBC
55%
Chance of Winning
GULF
45%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Facts:
- Dubai Capitals won the Championship last season.
- With 260 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants last season.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to their title defence as they struggled to compete against Desert Vipers in the opening game. Dubai Capitals scored 150 runs and eventually lost the game by four wickets. The defending champions will be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.
Gulf Giants struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoff last term. Unlike last season Gulf Giants got off to a great start this season as they beat MI Emirates in the opening game of the season. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 55%
- Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 45%
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025
Gulbadin Naib had a solid campaign last season as he scored 381 runs with an average of 42.33. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming game and score well.
Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign but that doesn’t change the fact he was solid last season as he scored 213 runs with an average of 30.42 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Jawadullah Muhammad
no information yet
Khan Aayan
all rounder
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
Adair Mark
bowler
Neesham James
all rounder
Razzaq Haider
all rounder
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Team Form
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals did not have a great start to the campaign once again this season as they lost the opening game against Desert Vipers.
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants missed the playoffs last season but were solid in the opening game as they beat MI Emirates prior to this game.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Head to Head
Gulf Giants hold a slight edge in this fixture against Dubai Capitals 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Dubai Capitals: 02
Gulf Giants: 03
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, null
Dubai Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gulf Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter
Rovman Powell had a decent campaign last season as he scored 202 runs last term. He has been brilliant in the opening game as he scored 39 off 22 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka headed into this campaign in good form and he was excellent in the opening game against MI Emirates as she scored 81 off 42 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Gulbadin Naib was expensive in the opening game against Desert Viper regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the standout bowler for Dubai Capitals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nuwan Thushara to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
Nuwan Thushara has been one of the best bowlers with the new ball and even though he was expensive in the last match, he still bagged two wickets and we expect him to shine once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Dubai Capitals to win - 1.90
- Gulf Giants to win - 1.90
Parimatch
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