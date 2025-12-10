Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Prediction
GULF
59%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
41%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 204 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.
- With 73 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning
Gulf Giants had a stunning start to the season this year as they won the first two games but in the last match against Desert Vipers, they registered their first defeat of the campaign. Both sides scored 179 runs and the game went into the Super Over and Gulf Giants lost the game, they are currently second on the table.
Sharjah Warriorz struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI Emirates. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 59%
- Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 41%
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Tips 2025
Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the three matches he has scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he has been solid in this campaign as with 73 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Charles Johnson
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
David Tim
batsman
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Rashid Adil
bowler
Khan Aayan
all rounder
Adair Mark
bowler
Southee Tim
bowler
Razzaq Haider
all rounder
Akram Wasim
all rounder
Thushara Nuwan
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Netravalkar Saurabh
bowler
Dickson Sean
batsman
Ahmed Taskin
bowler
Zuhaib Zubair
all rounder
Abell Tom
batsman
Team Form
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants won the first two games in this campaign but in the last match they fell short against Desert Vipers.
Sharjah Warriorz Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost both games thus far.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head
Gulf Giants have dominated this fixture in the past against Sharjah Warriorz 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Gulf Giants: 03
Sharjah Warriorz: 01
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sharjah Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka has been incredible so far in this campaign as he has scored three half centuries in three games and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was excellent in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. Last season he was the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers
Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Desert Vipers and with nine wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler
Adil Rashid has had a solid start to the season. In the last match, he bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gulf Giants
- Gulf Giants to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
- Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch