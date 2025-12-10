Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Prediction

GULF

59%

Chance of Winning

SHAW

41%

Parimatch

1.67
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Gulf Giants take on Sharjah Warriorz in the tenth game of the 2025 International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 10 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 204 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.
  • With 73 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants had a stunning start to the season this year as they won the first two games but in the last match against Desert Vipers, they registered their first defeat of the campaign. Both sides scored 179 runs and the game went into the Super Over and Gulf Giants lost the game, they are currently second on the table.

Sharjah Warriorz struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have lost both games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against MI Emirates. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 41%

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Tips 2025

Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the three matches he has scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he has been solid in this campaign as with 73 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Playing

GULF
GULF
SHAW
SHAW
First TeamSecond Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Moores Tom

wicket keeper

Mendis Kusal

wicket keeper

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Ranjane Shubham

all rounder

David Tim

batsman

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Khan Aayan

all rounder

Razzaq Haider

all rounder

Akram Wasim

all rounder

Zuhaib Zubair

all rounder

Abell Tom

batsman

Team Form

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants won the first two games in this campaign but in the last match they fell short against Desert Vipers.

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost both games thus far.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

Gulf Giants have dominated this fixture in the past against Sharjah Warriorz 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Gulf Giants: 03

Sharjah Warriorz: 01

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Gulf Giants

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.67
Icon

Sharjah Warriors

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.20

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been incredible so far in this campaign as he has scored three half centuries in three games and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was excellent in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. Last season he was the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Desert Vipers and with nine wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has had a solid start to the season. In the last match, he bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gulf Giants

Even though Gulf Giants lost the last game, they have had a solid start to the season as they have two wins in three games. On the other hand, Sharjah Warriorz remain the only side yet to register a single point thus far and have lost both games this season which makes us believe Gulf Giants will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Gulf Giants to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
  • Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.20 (Parimatch)