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International career

Matheesha Pathirana is a fast-rising cricketer known for his unique bowling action, which is similar to Lasith Malinga. His international career has been impressive from the start. Below is a summary of his journey:

May 2022: He was included in Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the series against Australia. An injury, though, kept him out of the series.

August 2022: Pathirana joined Sri Lanka’s T20I squad for the 2022 Asia Cup. He debuted in T20I cricket on 27 August 2022 against Afghanistan.

March 2023: He was selected for both the ODI and T20I squads for the series against New Zealand. He played his first ODI on 2 June 2023 against Afghanistan. In this match, he took his first-ever ODI wicket by dismissing Rahmat Shah.

June 2023: Pathirana was named in Sri Lanka’s 15-player squad for the ICC ODI World Cup qualifier. In Sri Lanka's first T20I match against Afghanistan, he took 4/24, which helped his team win by 4 runs. He was named Player of the Match for his performance.

May 2024: Pathirana was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

This timeline shows how quickly Pathirana has made his mark in international cricket, with strong performances that continue to earn him a place in key tournaments.

Leagues Participation

Matheesha Pathirana has been a part of several major cricket leagues. His involvement in these leagues has helped him grow as a player. Here is a look at his journey through these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Pathirana started his IPL career in 2022 and played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He continued to contribute significantly to the team in the following seasons.

Year Team Role Key Details 2022 Chennai Super Kings Bowler Signed to replace Adam Milne, made debut against Gujarat Titans, took Shubman Gill's wicket on his first ball. 2023 Chennai Super Kings Bowler Was part of CSK’s IPL-winning team. Took 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 8.01. 2024 Chennai Super Kings Bowler Returned for IPL 2024 after recovering from a hamstring injury. 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bowler Bought for 13 crore rupees in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, second most expensive signing for the team.

Pathirana’s time with CSK showed his ability to bowl well in the death overs and take crucial wickets. MS Dhoni mentored him, helping him improve his T20 game.

SLC Invitational T20 League

In the SLC Invitational T20 League, Pathirana began his T20 career.

Year Team Role Key Details 2021 SLC Greys Bowler Debuted on 22 August 2021.

Lanka Premier League (LPL)

Pathirana played in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), gaining more experience in T20 cricket.

Year Team Role Key Details 2022 Kandy Falcons Bowler Joined Kandy Falcons for the third edition of LPL. 2024 Colombo Strikers Bowler Took 12 wickets, ranking second for most wickets in the league. Was the highest-paid player in LPL 2024, bought for $1.2 million.

SA20 League

In 2025, Pathirana joined the SA20 League for the Joburg Super Kings.

Year Team Role Key Details 2025 Joburg Super Kings Bowler Signed as a wildcard player for the SA20 League, marking his debut in the league.

Pathirana's involvement in these leagues has been a key part of his rise in cricket, allowing him to develop his skills and make a strong impact on the field.

Domestic career

Matheesha Pathirana began his domestic career in 2021, playing in the SLC Invitational T20 League. He joined the SLC Greys for the tournament and played his first match on August 22, 2021. Later, on October 7, 2022, he debuted in First-Class cricket during a match between Nugegoda SWC and Nondescripts in Colombo.

Pathirana also played for Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2022. In the 2020 edition, he bowled a fast delivery at 175 kmph (108 mph) against India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was initially the fastest delivery recorded in international cricket, but the measurement was later corrected due to an error in the equipment.

Records and achievements

Matheesha Pathirana has earned several awards and set important records in his career.

Awards:

IPL Title with Chennai Super Kings in 2023

Winner of the 2022 Asia Cup with Sri Lanka

Records:

Bowled a 175 kmph (108 mph) delivery against India at the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Initially, it was the fastest delivery ever recorded in international cricket, but the record was later corrected due to a measuring system error.

Became the youngest Sri Lankan bowler to take 4 wickets in a T20I match, achieved in February 2024 against Afghanistan.

Took a wicket with his first ball in the 2022 IPL, dismissing Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans.

Played a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ 2023 IPL win, becoming the youngest overseas player to lift the IPL trophy.

Personal life

Matheesha Pathirana has kept his personal life quite private, but there are a few details that the public knows. Here is a look at his family background, finances, and his reputation.

Finance

There are no exact figures to confirm Matheesha Pathirana's net worth. Some sources estimate it to be around $500K.

Family

Pathirana comes from a middle-class family with a musical background. His mother was the rhythm guitarist for the "Salalihiniyo" band. His sisters, Vishuka and Tharindi, play the piano and guitar. His father, Anura Pathirana, was also a guitarist. Matheesha is skilled in playing the piano and is a singer. There is no public information about his wife or marital status.

Cars and House

Details about his cars and house are not available.

Scandals

In March 2024, a small controversy arose during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Before his bowling, Pathirana touched MS Dhoni's feet. The video of this moment spread quickly on social media, with many fans seeing it as a sign of respect. However, it was later clarified that Pathirana accidentally touched Dhoni's feet while picking up a bowling marker.

Fans

Fans have given Matheesha the nickname "Baby Malinga" after his debut IPL match in 2022. His bowling style reminded them of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. On Instagram, Pathirana has 1.7 million followers.