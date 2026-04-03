New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series New Zealand vs South Africa Women Match Predictions NZL 55 % Chance of Winning RSA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Africa Women's tour of New Zealand is about to get intense, as both teams get ready to play in a series decider. The third ODI match of this series will be played on 4 April at 3:30 AM IST at the Basin Reserve. New Zealand Women were able to win the second ODI by 2 wickets, making them eager to win the third one and seal the series. On the other hand, South Africa Women aim for a comeback in the third ODI and put the series in their hands.

Facts: South Africa Women have won three of their last five matches against New Zealand Women.

Amelia Kerr has scored 83 runs off 107 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has dismissed her twice.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 20 runs off 18 balls against Bree Illing, while Bree has managed to dismiss her twice.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women have a higher chance of winning in the series decider. The team takes home ground advantage, and they have also been strong in the current series, which could help them to bag another win. They have players such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 215 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 108.04, and Bree Illing, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.75. On the other hand, South Africa Women will be keen to make a comeback and seal the series win. The team holds a better record over the Kiwis lately. They have players such as Anneke Bosch, who scored 91 runs off 90 balls in the last game, and Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.88.

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 55%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 45%

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand Women made an impressive comeback in the second ODI to level the series. That victory has now boosted the team's confidence levels for the series decider, where they will also take the home ground advantage. They have batters such as Isabella Gaze, who has scored 105 runs in 2 innings at an average of 52.50, and Maddy Green, who has scored 98 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49. Jess Kerr has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 38.66.

On the other hand, things have gone slightly challenging for the South Africa Women in this series. With the last game being a decider, the team will take advantage of their recent records over New Zealand Women, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Chloe Tryon, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 119.60, and Sune Luus, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50. Kayla Reyneke has been a key player with the ball, as she holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 35.50.

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Basin Reserve, offering home ground advantage to the Kiwis. This ground is considered neutral, as 28 games each out of the 61 ODIs played here have been won by the team batting first and chasing. The average first innings score at this venue is 205, and it drops to 170 in the second innings, showing that it has favoured the batsmen more. It is likely that the team that wins the toss in the next game will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The third ODI between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 30% chance of rain on the match day, and the humidity levels will also be high.

Light Rain 82% 15° - 16° C 21 kmph

Light Rain 82% 15° - 16° C 21 kmph

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have finally regained their winning momentum as they prepare for the series decider. In its last five matches, the team has managed to secure four wins, losing just one game. They have star performers such as Amelia Kerr, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 49, and Georgia Plimmer, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women's momentum has been thwarted again with their previous loss. Now the team holds two losses and three wins in its last five games, as they eye a comeback in the third ODI. They have star performers such as Sune Luus, who holds a wicket in 2 matches at an economy of 7, and Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50.

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New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr has turned up as the star with the bat for New Zealand Women. She has managed to score 436 runs in her last 10 innings at an average of 62.29 and a strike rate of 92.96.

Laura Wolvaardt has been the key run scorer for South Africa Women. In her last 10 ODIs, she has managed to score 674 runs at an average of 74.89 and a strike rate of 106.30.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr is also leading New Zealand's bowling line-up from the front. She has managed to take 21 wickets in her last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.42.

Nonkululeko Mlaba has not been able to take wickets in this series for SA Women, yet she remains a key bowler for them. In her last 9 ODIs, she has secured 14 wickets at an economy of 5.11.