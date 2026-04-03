New Zealand vs South Africa, South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2026 Match Prediction NZ 58 % Chance of Winning SA 42 % place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Africa tour of New Zealand gets more exciting for the fans, as the third T20I comes closer. This match will be taking place on 20 March at 11:45 AM IST at Eden Park. New Zealand were able to win the second T20I by 68 runs, as their win now levels the series. On the other hand, South Africa has already won the first T20I, as they aim for another win to take a lead. With both teams having one win each, it will be intense to see which one takes the lead in the series.

Who will win? New Zealand South Africa Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has defeated South Africa three times in their last five head-to-head encounters, with the Proteas winning the other two.

Connor Esterhuizen has scored 7 runs off 7 balls against Lockie Ferguson, and is yet to lose his wicket.

Tim Robinson has scored 25 runs off 17 balls against Gerald Coetzee without losing his wicket even once.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand has performed strongly against South Africa in recent head-to-head encounters. Their recent form over the Proteas further increases their chances of winning in the next game to take a lead. They have players such as Devon Conway, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Mitchell Santner, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9. On the other hand, South Africa will also be giving its best to turn the tables. The team has shown better form than New Zealand in the recent games. They have players such as Keshav Maharaj, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33, and Connor Esterhuizen, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 88.33.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 58%

South Africa Chances of Winning: 42%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has regained its form after having a dramatic start to the T20I series. With a win in its last game, it will be carrying the same momentum to Auckland. Along with that, they have been strong over the Proteas in the recent head-to-head encounters and also take the home ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and James Neesham, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17. Lockie Ferguson was able to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 5.33.

On the other hand, South Africa also cannot be underestimated against the Kiwis. They have showcased better form in the recent T20Is, which puts them as a close contender in the upcoming match. Their batting line-up has players such as George Linde, who scored 33 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 288.89, and Rubin Hermann, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13. Gerald Coetzee has been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at Eden Park. This venue is known to favour the teams that bat first. Out of the 35 T20Is played here, 16 have been won by the team batting first, and 14 have been won by the team batting second. The average score in the first innings stands at 160, and it drops to 150 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the team winning the toss would bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Clear No Rain Very Cold No Wind

Clear No Rain Very Cold No Wind

New Zealand and South Africa Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has regained its winning momentum with a win in the previous match. The team now holds two wins and three losses in their last five games. For the third T20I against the Proteas, they will be taking the home ground advantage to grab another win. They have players such as Ben Sears, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10, and Cole McConchie, who scored 33 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 143.48

South Africa Team Form

South Africa's winning momentum has been disrupted after the loss in the second T20I. The team now holds three wins and two losses in their last five games. For the upcoming match, they will be taking advantage of a better recent record to try to turn the tables. They have players such as Dian Forrester, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 74.29, and Nqobani Mokoena, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Mitchell Santner will be heading into the third T20I as the top batsman for New Zealand. He has managed to score 138 runs for the team in its last 9 T20Is at an average of 27.60.

George Linde continues to be a vital batsman for the South African team in this series. In his last five T20Is, he has managed to score 63 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 190.90.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson was one of the primary reasons why New Zealand won the second T20I. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 7 T20Is at an economy of 9.

Keshav Maharaj will be spearheading the bowling line-up of South Africa for the third T20I. He has managed to secure 8 wickets for the team in his last 8 T20Is at an economy of 8.89.