Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 52 % Chance of Winning RR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League returns to Ahmedabad, as the Gujarat Titans will be playing their next game against the Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played on 4 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. Fans are excited to see which team gets the win in this intense clash.

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have defeated Rajasthan Royals three times in their last five head-to-head games and lost the remaining two.

Shubman Gill has scored 81 runs off 58 balls against Ravindra Jadeja, while Jadeja has managed to dismiss him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 69 runs off 51 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has also dismissed him once.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans will be entering the next game against Rajasthan Royals with a higher chance of winning. Considering the team's recent record against the Rajasthan Royals, it would help them to secure their first win of the season. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who scored 39 runs off 27 balls, and Prasidh Krishna, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals will also be eager to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 52 runs off 17 balls, and Ravindra Jadeja, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 52%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 48%

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans did not start the campaign well, as the team gets a chance to regain their winning momentum. In the next game against the Rajasthan Royals, they will be taking the home ground advantage, and the team also has a favourable record against them in recent games. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who scored 38 runs off 33 balls, and Glenn Phillips, who scored 25 runs off 17 balls. Washington Sundar contributed with the ball, taking a wicket at an economy of 8.52.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals shall not be underestimated in their match against the Gujarat Titans. The team has been on a winning streak lately, which could help them to turn the tables and grab another win. Their batting line-up has key players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 38 runs off 36 balls, and Dhruv Jurel, who scored 18 runs off 9 balls. Jofra Archer was also able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 9.50.

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to the Gujarat Titans. Historically, this venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 12 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The remaining six games were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 178, dropping to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. While there is a 5% chance of rain on the match day, the sky is expected to be mostly clear.

Partly Sunny 36% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 36% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have not been able to perform well in the IPL lately, struggling to grab wins. Over their last five IPL games, the team has secured just one win, losing all four others. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.25, and Washington Sundar, who scored 18 runs off 16 balls.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have regained their winning momentum, as they aim to continue the same. Over their last five IPL matches, the team has secured two consecutive wins and lost the other three games. They have players such as Nandre Burger, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13, and Riyan Parag, who scored 14 runs off 11 balls.

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Shubman Gill has been a key batsman for the Gujarat Titans, leading them from the front. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 157.70.

For the Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to contribute consistently as an opener. He has managed to score 490 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 61.25.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna has carried his momentum perfectly well from the last season. For the Gujarat Titans, he has managed to take 18 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 8.93.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer continues to remain a key asset for Rajasthan with the ball. He has secured just 8 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.53.