Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 55 % Chance of Winning LSG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League gets more exciting for the fans, as Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to go against Lucknow Super Giants in the double header. This match will be played on 5 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. As SRH aims for consecutive wins, LSG aims to regain momentum.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma has scored just 8 runs off 18 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once.

Rishabh Pant has scored 49 runs off 31 balls against Jaydev Unadkat, while Unadkat has managed to dismiss him twice.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be heading to the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. With their better line-up and home ground advantage, the team will be eager to secure another win over LSG. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Jaydev Unadkat, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants shall not be underestimated in the next game. They will be taking advantage of their recent record against SRH, which might help them to regain momentum. Their line-up has players such as Abdul Samad, who scored 36 runs off 25 balls, and Prince Yadav, who took 2 wickets at an average of 10.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 55%

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 45%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't start the tournament well, but the team has managed to regain its winning momentum now. With the next game against Lucknow Super Giants, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50, and Travis Head, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50. Nitish Kumar Reddy did well with the ball, as he holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants did not have a good start to the IPL 2026 season. The team lost a game that was almost in their hands, which has surely affected their momentum ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the next game, they will take advantage of their recent wins over SRH to turn the tables. They have batters such as Mitchell Marsh, who scored 35 runs off 28 balls, and Mukul Choudhary, who scored 14 runs off 11 balls. Mohsin Khan was also able to take a wicket at an economy of 4.75.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, offering home ground advantage to SRH. The venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as two out of three T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue is 230, dropping to 186 in the second innings. Looking at the records at this venue, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants could be affected due to the weather conditions. While the sky is expected to be partly clear, there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 38% Humidity 24° - 34° C 10 kmph

Partly Sunny 38% Humidity 24° - 34° C 10 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad has now regained its winning momentum in the Indian Premier League. Over their last five games, the team has secured four wins and lost just one game. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to do well in the Indian Premier League lately. The team has four losses and just one win over their last five games in the tournament. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds a wicket at an economy of 7, and Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored 15 runs off 16 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen has been a consistent run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad lately. In his last 10 IPL games, he has managed to score 397 runs at an average of 49.63.

Mitchell Marsh is the top run scorer for Lucknow Super Giants in the recent games. He has managed to score 397 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 150.37.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat has led the SRH bowling line-up well in the absence of Pat Cummins. He holds 15 wickets for the team in the last 8 games at an economy of 7.51.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, has shown consistency in taking wickets for LSG. He has taken 134 wickets in 120 IPL innings at an average of 28.18.