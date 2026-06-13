International career

Anneke Elizabeth Bosch was born on August 17, 1993, in East London, South Africa. She represents the South African women’s national cricket team as an all-rounder. Bosch is known for her right-handed batting and right-arm medium-fast bowling. Her international journey began in 2016, when she first appeared for South Africa in limited-overs cricket.

2016: Made her WODI debut on November 18 against Australia at Canberra during the ICC Women’s Championship. This match marked her first international appearance for South Africa.

2019: Returned to the national side after a long break and made her WT20I debut on October 3 against India in Surat during South Africa’s tour of India.

2022: Selected as a reserve player for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Made her Test debut on June 27 against England at Taunton. Represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

2023: Part of the South African squad that reached the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, finishing as runners-up.

2024: Produced her career-best innings in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia, scoring 74 not out off 48 balls and earning the Player of the Match award. Her score ranked among the top three individual innings against Australia in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup and also among the top three in successful run chases in tournament history. South Africa lost the final to New Zealand, where Bosch contributed a short but vital innings.

2025: Represented South Africa at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. Played her first match on October 3 against England, then appeared in the games against India (October 9) and Bangladesh (October 13). Scored 28 runs against Bangladesh, her best performance of the tournament. Earlier in April 2025, she was briefly ruled out of competition due to health issues, but returned to full fitness before the World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Anneke Bosch has had limited involvement in international franchise leagues.

Women’s Big Bash League

Anneke Bosch joined the Brisbane Heat ahead of the 2021–22 season (WBBL|07), signing in September 2021. She entered the league as a versatile all-rounder, capable of contributing with both bat and ball. The team’s management recruited her alongside fellow South African Nadine de Klerk after the retirement of several senior players, including Delissa Kimmince.

Year Team Notes 2021–22 Brisbane Heat Played 10 matches, scored 46 runs in 8 innings, took two wickets; praised for control and adaptability.

Domestic career

Anneke Elizabeth Bosch began her domestic career in the 2009/10 season with Border Women, where she played two seasons and developed her skills as an all-rounder. In 2011, she joined the Free State Women, representing the team for four seasons and securing a regular place in the lineup.

Her career reached a significant stage in 2015/16 when she joined North West Women. Over eight consecutive seasons (2015/16–2022/23), she became one of their most important players in both the CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day Challenge and the T20 Competition. In the 2019/20 season, she scored 396 runs, the highest total of the tournament.

In 2019, she was selected for the CSA Women’s T20 Super League, playing for Terblanche XI, which gathered South Africa’s top female cricketers. Her performances there strengthened her status as a leading domestic player.

During 2021–22, she joined Brisbane Heat in the WBBL|07, playing 10 matches and contributing both with bat and ball. After returning to South Africa, Bosch continued with North West before transferring to Northerns Women in 2023/24, a key provincial side closely connected with the Proteas structure.

Records and achievements

Anneke Elizabeth Bosch has built a strong career as one of South Africa’s leading all-rounders.

November 18, 2016: Made WODI debut vs Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra, during the ICC Women’s Championship 2016/17.

October 3, 2019: Returned to international cricket and made WT20I debut vs India in Surat during South Africa’s tour of India.

June 27, 2022: Made Test debut vs England at Taunton; the match ended in a draw.

2021–22: Played for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, appeared in 10 matches, scored 46 runs (best 14) and took two wickets (best 1/12).

February 2024: Scored 74 off 48 balls vs Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal, earned Player of the Match, and helped South Africa reach their first T20 World Cup final.

2023: Member of South Africa’s silver-medal team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted at home.

2022: Represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the team advanced to the semifinals.

Among the few South African women who have played all three formats — Test, ODI, and T20I — in the modern era.

Best bowling figures: 3/77 in Tests and 2/11 in T20Is.

Represented multiple South African domestic sides: Border Women (2009/10–2010/11), Free State Women (2011/12–2014/15), North West Women (2015/16–2022/23), and Northerns Women (2023/24–present).

2019: Took part in the CSA Women’s T20 Super League for Terblanche XI, a team made up of South Africa’s top provincial players.

By late 2024, had played 4 Tests, 21 WODIs, and 49 WT20Is, maintaining her position as one of South Africa’s most consistent and experienced all-rounders.

Personal life

Anneke Bosch keeps her personal life private, with most verified information related to her cricket career. Public sources mention a few details outside her professional achievements and official partnerships.

Family

There is no confirmed public information about her parents or siblings. Some social media posts from 2019 mention a partner named Arthur, but there are no verified reports of marriage or children. She is not related to Tertius Bosch, the late South African cricketer who shares her surname.

Finance

Bosch earns through her Cricket South Africa (CSA) central contract (confirmed in 2023), match fees, and performance bonuses. Additional income comes from short-term overseas deals such as her Brisbane Heat contract in WBBL|07 and sponsorship agreements, including her equipment partnership with Sareen Sports (SS). No official or estimated figures about her total income or net worth are publicly available.

Scandals

Anneke Bosch has no record of scandals or disciplinary issues.

Fans

Bosch has an active presence on Instagram (@annekebosch01), where she has around 10,000 followers, sharing cricket highlights, practice sessions, and tournament updates. Her official Facebook page, Anneke Bosch — South African Cricketer, has roughly 800 followers and mainly features CSA and Proteas Women content. She does not have a verified X (Twitter) account; news and updates about her performances appear primarily through @ProteasWomenCSA and Cricket South Africa.