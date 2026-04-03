Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 47 % Chance of Winning MI 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The eighth match of the Indian Premier League has kept the fans excited, as Delhi Capitals will be going against Mumbai Indians in the first double header of the tournament. This match will be played on 4 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals started their campaign with a famous win over Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have started the campaign with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. It remains to be seen which team is able to carry out its winning momentum in the next game.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Indians have won four out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma has scored 56 runs off 43 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, as Kuldeep has even grabbed his wicket once.

KL Rahul has scored 146 runs off 118 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

The Mumbai Indians are heading into their match against the Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown impressive performances against DC in the recent head-to-head matches, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who scored 81 runs off 43 balls, and Shardul Thakur, who took 3 wickets at an average of 13. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who scored 70 runs off 47 balls, and Lungi Ngidi, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 47%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 53%

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have received an impressive start to this tournament, winning a game where they were almost written off. With a win in the opening game, the team's confidence levels in the upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians have also increased. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who scored 39 runs off 32 balls, and Nitish Rana, who scored 15 runs off 17 balls. T Natarajan was also able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 9.66.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have received a strong start to the tournament, as they prepare for yet another win. Their record against the Delhi Capitals has been favourable, which will help them to come out victorious and possibly reach the top of the table. They have batters such as Rohit Sharma, who scored 78 runs off 38 balls, and Tilak Varma, who scored 20 runs off 14 balls. Hardik Pandya managed to take a wicket in the last game at an economy of 13.

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at Delhi's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. This ground is known to favour the teams which chase, as 14 out of 20 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 149, and it drops to just 136 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be cloudy on the match day, and there is a 10% chance of rain too.

Cloudy 40% 19° - 29° C 10 kmph

Cloudy 40% 19° - 29° C 10 kmph

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have regained their winning momentum with the start of the new season. Now the team holds two wins and two losses in their last five games. They have stars such as KL Rahul, who didn't do well in the last game, and Kuldeep Yadav, who took 2 wickets at an average of 15.50.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

The Mumbai Indians have regained their winning momentum with the beginning of the new season. Now the team holds three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they aim to bring up a winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who held an economy of 8.75, and Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 16 runs off 8 balls.

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Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

KL Rahul didn't have a good start to this season, still he remains a key batter for the Delhi Capitals. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 339 runs at an average of 42.38.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to be a consistent run scorer for the Mumbai Indians. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 468 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 180.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar has been a consistent wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals lately. In his last 8 IPL games, he has managed to take 8 wickets for the team at an economy of 10.40.

Jasprit Bumrah has led the bowling line-up of the Mumbai Indians from the front. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to take 16 wickets for the team at an economy of 6.53.