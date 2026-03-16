New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction
NEW
98%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
2%
Parimatch
Odi
University Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 157 runs, Brooke Halliday is the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in this calendar year.
- With 111 runs, Kelis Ndhlovu is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women in 2026.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they dominated the opening game. New Zealand batted first in the game and their batters won the game as they posted 354 runs and they eventually won the game by 180 runs. New Zealand would be hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game.
Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women’s struggles continued in the last game as once again their batters failed to show up as they were restricted to 174 runs and they trail the series 1-0. Zimbabwe Women would be hoping to level the series. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%
- Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, she was outstanding in the T20 series and in the opening game she scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Beloved Biza was the standout batter in the T20Is for Zimbabwe Women and in the opening game she had a solid outing as she scored 29 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Dunedin with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 12C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Ndlovu Kellies
all rounder
McLeod Emma
batsman
Mupachikwa Modester
wicket keeper
Green Maddy
batsman
Mugeri Chipo
batsman
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Biza Beloved
no information yet
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Tshuma Loren
bowler
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Dhururu Chiedza
wicket keeper
Inglis Polly
wicket keeper
Gwanzura Nyasha
batsman
Patel Nensi
bowler
Chatonzwa Christabel
batsman
Mair Rosemary
bowler
Zimunhu Adel
batsman
Penfold Molly
bowler
Mazvishaya Audrey
bowler
Illing Bree
all rounder
Sibanda Nomvelo
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women dominated the T20 series as they won the series 3-0. They have already taken a 1-0 lead in this series.
Zimbabwe Women Team Form
Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all four games in this tour so far.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head
This would be the first time New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women go head to head in ODIs. New Zealand Women won the opening game and took a 1-0 lead.
Head to Head:
New Zealand Women : 01
Zimbabwe Women: 00
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women
Odi
University Oval, Dunedin
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter
Amelia Kerr did not have a great start to the series as she struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer in the T20Is which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter
Kelis Ndhlovu head into this series as the stand out batter for Zimbabwe Women. In the opening game she scored a half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. In the opening game she was phenomenal once again as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Christabel Chatonzwa to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler
Christabel Chatonzwa has struggled to make an impact in this series but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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