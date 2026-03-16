New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction NEW 98 % Chance of Winning ZIM 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand Women take on Zimbabwe Women in the second game of the three match bilateral series at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 08 at 03:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they dominated the opening game. New Zealand batted first in the game and their batters won the game as they posted 354 runs and they eventually won the game by 180 runs. New Zealand would be hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game.

Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women’s struggles continued in the last game as once again their batters failed to show up as they were restricted to 174 runs and they trail the series 1-0. Zimbabwe Women would be hoping to level the series. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%

Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, she was outstanding in the T20 series and in the opening game she scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Beloved Biza was the standout batter in the T20Is for Zimbabwe Women and in the opening game she had a solid outing as she scored 29 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Dunedin with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 12C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women dominated the T20 series as they won the series 3-0. They have already taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all four games in this tour so far.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

This would be the first time New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women go head to head in ODIs. New Zealand Women won the opening game and took a 1-0 lead.

Head to Head:

New Zealand Women : 01

Zimbabwe Women: 00

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Amelia Kerr did not have a great start to the series as she struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer in the T20Is which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter

Kelis Ndhlovu head into this series as the stand out batter for Zimbabwe Women. In the opening game she scored a half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. In the opening game she was phenomenal once again as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Christabel Chatonzwa to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler

Christabel Chatonzwa has struggled to make an impact in this series but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.