Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
WOR
55%
Chance of Winning
WAR
45%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Warwickshire has defeated Worcestershire four times in its last five head-to-head matches.
- Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60.
- Sam Hain, from Warwickshire, has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning
Worcestershire will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get the win against Warwickshire. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Adam Finch, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to get its first win of the season. Their record against Worcestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to win. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Tazeem Chaudry Ali, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 55%
- Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 45%
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Worcestershire had a good start to the tournament but were not able to maintain the same. With a win and a loss in two games, the team will aim to regain its winning momentum in the match against Warwickshire. In the next game, Worcestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have batters such as Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 43 runs off 33 balls in 2 innings, and Sikandar Raza, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. Matthew Waite has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.
On the other hand, Warwickshire has started the tournament with two consecutive losses. The team will now aim to regain its winning momentum in the next game against Worcestershire. Their record against Worcestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Rob Yates, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Beau Webster, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.50. Oliver Hannon-Delby holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.33.
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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire will be played at the County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted one T20I which was also won by the team bowling first. The team which batted first in that game went on to score 148, and the chasing team answered by scoring 151, showing its favour towards the chasing team. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to chase
Weather Report
The match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Davies Alex
wicket keeper
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Yates Robert
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Webster Beau
all rounder
Hose Adam
batsman
Hain Sam
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Barnard Ed
bowler
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Lalit Jani Vaansh
no information yet
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Ali Tazeem Chaudry
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Team Form
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has lost its winning momentum in the previous match. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Usama Mir, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Ethan Brookes, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire have not been able to find their rhythm back in this season. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum and get its first win of the season. They have players such as Usman Tariq, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 30 runs off 13 balls in 2 innings.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire
T20
County Ground, null
Worcestershire
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Warwickshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters
Kashif Ali has been the top run scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 66 runs off 48 balls in 2 innings at an average of 33.
Sam Hain has dominated with the bat for Warwickshire in this season. He has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and a strike rate of 152.50.
Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers
Adam Finch remains the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire till now. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.60 and an economy of 9.71.
Tazeem Chaudry Ali has been a key bowler for Warwickshire in the first two games. He has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14 and an economy of 9.33.
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