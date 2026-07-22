Worcestershire vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction WOR 55 % Chance of Winning WAR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be giving cricket fans one of the most awaited games this season, as Worcestershire will be going against Warwickshire. This match will take place on 29 May at 10:00 PM IST at the County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Northamptonshire by 100 runs. On the other hand, Warwickshire are also heading to this game after losing their previous one against Somerset by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Worcestershire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has defeated Worcestershire four times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Adam Finch, from Worcestershire, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60.

Sam Hain, from Warwickshire, has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get the win against Warwickshire. They have players such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Adam Finch, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to get its first win of the season. Their record against Worcestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to win. They have players such as Sam Hain, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and Tazeem Chaudry Ali, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 55%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire had a good start to the tournament but were not able to maintain the same. With a win and a loss in two games, the team will aim to regain its winning momentum in the match against Warwickshire. In the next game, Worcestershire will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have batters such as Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 43 runs off 33 balls in 2 innings, and Sikandar Raza, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. Matthew Waite has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.

On the other hand, Warwickshire has started the tournament with two consecutive losses. The team will now aim to regain its winning momentum in the next game against Worcestershire. Their record against Worcestershire has been strong in recent games which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Rob Yates, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Beau Webster, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.50. Oliver Hannon-Delby holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.33.

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire will be played at the County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This venue has hosted one T20I which was also won by the team bowling first. The team which batted first in that game went on to score 148, and the chasing team answered by scoring 151, showing its favour towards the chasing team. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to chase

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 59% Humidity 11° - 24° C 11 kmph

Cloudy 59% Humidity 11° - 24° C 11 kmph

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has lost its winning momentum in the previous match. The team is now having three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Usama Mir, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Ethan Brookes, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have not been able to find their rhythm back in this season. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum and get its first win of the season. They have players such as Usman Tariq, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 30 runs off 13 balls in 2 innings.

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Kashif Ali has been the top run scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 66 runs off 48 balls in 2 innings at an average of 33.

Sam Hain has dominated with the bat for Warwickshire in this season. He has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50, and a strike rate of 152.50.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Adam Finch remains the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire till now. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.60 and an economy of 9.71.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali has been a key bowler for Warwickshire in the first two games. He has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14 and an economy of 9.33.