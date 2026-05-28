Kent vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction KEN 57 % Chance of Winning ESS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Even the South Group of the T20 Blast has some thrilling games lined up this week, as Kent prepares to go against Essex in the next game. This match will be played on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Sussex by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Essex is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Hampshire by 30 runs. Will Kent continue its winning streak or will Essex end its losing streak?

Who will win? Kent Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has defeated Essex three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Sam Billings, from Kent, has been able to score 112 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 207.40.

Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.

Kent vs Essex Chances of Winning

Kent will be entering the upcoming match against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against Essex in the recent head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Sam Billings, who has scored 112 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 207.40, and Tom Rogers, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match against Kent. The team could rely on its experienced lineup to come out victorious. They have players such as Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.

Kent Chances of Winning: 57%

Essex Chances of Winning: 43%

Kent vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has received a perfect start to the T20 Blast 2026. With wins in both of its games, they will be looking at the match against Essex as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. In the next game against Essex, Kent will take advantage of its better recent record and will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Zak Crawley, who has scored 111 runs in 67 balls in 2 innings, and Tawanda Muyeye, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Dian Forrester was able to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 8.33.

On the other hand, Essex has had just the opposite start as Kent in this tournament. The team has lost both of its initial games, as they now aim to regain momentum in the next game. But getting a win against Kent will be slightly challenging for the team, noting their record against them. They have batsmen such as Michael Pepper, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Paul Walter, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Simon Harmer has grabbed 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Essex will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which means Kent takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 4 T20Is, where 2 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 2 were won by the team batting second. The average first innings score at this venue is standing at 148, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game between Kent and Essex is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Essex could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 62% Humidity 16° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 62% Humidity 16° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Essex Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has been able to showcase a dominant form in the T20 Blast lately. Over its last five games, the team holds four wins and just one loss, as the next game brings an opportunity to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Matt Milnes, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.33, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Essex Team Form

Essex has encountered a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team is heading to the match against Kent with two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five matches. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Simon Harmer, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 184.

Kent vs Essex T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.28 Bet Now!

Kent vs Essex Top Batters

Sam Billings comes in as the top batter for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 112 runs in just 2 innings at a strike rate of 207.40.

Luc Benkenstein has contributed well with the bat for Essex in this tournament. He has been able to score 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 171.42.

Kent vs Essex Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers is still leading the wicket-taking charts for Kent this season. He has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.50.

Charlie Bennett still stands as the highest wicket-taker for Essex this season. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.