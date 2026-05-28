Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 47 % Chance of Winning RR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR We are down to the last two games of the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans will be going against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. This match will be played on 29 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 92 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs.

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have defeated Rajasthan Royals three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 38 runs off 20 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has dismissed him once.

Sai Sudharsan has scored 44 runs off 33 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals will enter the upcoming match against Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak lately, which could help them to even win the Qualifier 2. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33, and Jofra Archer, who holds 24 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.41. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be keen to regain form and advance to the finals. Their record against Rajasthan Royals has been strong in recent games. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 652 runs in 15 innings at an average of 46.57, and Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 26 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.03.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 47%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 53%

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans maintained an impressive run in the Indian Premier League. But their form was highly affected in the Qualifier 1 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where the team was unable to do well with both bat and ball. With the Qualifier 2 game against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans will be taking advantage of its recent record over them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 618 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.14, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 498 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.30. Jason Holder has taken 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 16.46.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have shown dominance in the current phases of the tournament. Defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, their winning momentum will be playing a crucial role for the team to come out victorious against Gujarat Titans and reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 508 runs in 15 innings at an average of 39.07, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 426 runs in 15 innings at an average of 32.76. Nandre Burger has taken 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 31.15.

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Qualifier 2 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted one T20I, which was won by the side batting first. The first innings score in that game went high to be 213, but it fell down to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in Qualifier 2 will be choosing to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is likely to be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 41% 25° - 37° C 26 kmph

Partly Sunny 41% 25° - 37° C 26 kmph

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have lost their winning momentum right when the playoffs started. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain form and head to the finals. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who has taken 17 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 28.47, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 311 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.55.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have now been on a winning streak in this season. The team is entering Qualifier 2 with three consecutive wins and two losses, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Yash Raj Punja, who has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.77, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 298 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.83.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan has maintained his place as the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans. He has managed to score 517 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 57.44.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated for Rajasthan Royals even in the playoffs. He has been able to score 480 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada is leading the wicket-taking charts for Gujarat Titans. In his last 10 games, he has managed to take 19 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.21.

Jofra Archer has also done well for Rajasthan Royals with the ball. He has grabbed 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.49.