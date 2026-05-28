Hampshire vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction
HAM
45%
Chance of Winning
SUR
55%
Parimatch
T20
The Rose Bowl
Who will win?
Facts:
- Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.
- James Vince, from Hampshire, has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.
- Yousef Majid, from Surrey, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.40.
Hampshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the upcoming match against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Curran, who has scored 103 runs off 69 balls in 2 innings, and Yousef Majid, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.40. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to continue its winning momentum. The home-ground advantage might help them to turn the tables against Surrey. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33, and Scott Currie, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 45%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 55%
Hampshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hampshire have regained their winning momentum in the T20 Blast. Even though the team started off the tournament with a loss, they were able to win the very next game and regain form. Now the match against Surrey will be a bit challenging for them, noting their past record against them. But it should be noted that Hampshire will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 61 runs off 30 balls in 2 innings, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.50. Chris Wood has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.
On the other hand, Surrey has also received a strong start to the new season. The team has won both of its initial games, and they will now be looking at the game against Hampshire as an opportunity to continue their winning streak. Surrey holds a good record against Hampshire in the recent head-to-head matches. They have batsmen such as Laurie Evans, who has scored 44 runs off 29 balls, and Jason Roy, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.50. Reece Topley has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.
Hampshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hampshire and Surrey will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, which means Hampshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is, where 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls down to 140 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Hampshire and Surrey could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Hampshire and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vince James
batsman
Roy Jason
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Jacks Will
batsman
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Fuller James
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Majid Yousef
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Team Form
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has regained its winning momentum right before the game against Surrey. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 69 runs off 42 balls in one inning, and Liam Dawson, who took a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.12.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has maintained an impressive winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team has secured four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as the next game could help them with another win. They have players such as Tom Curran, who has scored 49 runs off 20 balls in one inning, and Jordan Clark, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.
Hampshire vs Surrey
T20
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire vs Surrey Top Batters
James Vince still stands as the highest run scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 66 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 178.37.
Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Surrey in this tournament, thanks to his experience. He has managed to score 103 runs in 2 innings with a high score of 71.
Hampshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Scott Currie has been the star with the ball for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.
Yousef Majid has been a key bowler for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.40.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments