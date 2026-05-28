Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction LAN 57 % Chance of Winning LEI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast has yet another classic match loading for the fans, as Lancashire prepares to go against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Nottinghamshire by 39 runs. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Derbyshire by 85 runs. Can Leicestershire finally grab its first win of the season?

Who will win? Lancashire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.

Ben McDermott, from Lancashire, has scored 75 runs off 37 balls in 2 innings.

Ben Mike, from Leicestershire, has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in previous games and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 75 runs off 37 balls in 2 innings, and Tom Hartley, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50. On the other hand, Leicestershire will still be keen to put an end to its losing streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Mike, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 43%

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire did not have a good start to the season but they have now regained form. With a win and a loss in two games, the next match gives an opportunity to them to continue their winning momentum. Against Leicestershire, Lancashire holds a strong record and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Matty Hurst, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Chris Green has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47.50.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, has not been able to mark an end to their losing streak. Having lost all of its initial three games, the team will now be looking forward to securing a win over Lancashire. While they do not have any advantage in the next game, the team will still aim to turn the tables. They have batters such as Ben Cox, who has scored 93 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.50, and Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45. Ben Green has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.66.

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Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Leicestershire will be played at the Old Trafford, which means Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage. A total of 15 T20Is have been hosted at this venue, out of which 7 were won by the team bowling first and 5 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 62% 10° - 22° C 14 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 62% 10° - 22° C 14 kmph

Lancashire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has finally regained its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team now holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue it even in the next match. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 2 wickets in an inning at an average of 17.50, and Chris Green, who has scored 48 runs off 31 balls in 2 innings.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are still not able to find their rhythm in this season. The team has not won even a single of its last five games and lost four of them, as they aim to win the next against Lancashire. They have players such as Ian Holland, who holds 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 17.50, and Ben Mike, who has scored 19 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 146.15.

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Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Ben McDermott is leading the run scoring charts for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 202.70.

Ashton Turner is leading the run scoring charts for Leicestershire in this season. He has been able to score 103 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley is the highest wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has grabbed 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50.

Ben Mike has been a consistent wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this season. He has taken just 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.