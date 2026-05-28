Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction
LAN
57%
Chance of Winning
LEI
43%
Parimatch
T20
Old Trafford
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.
- Ben McDermott, from Lancashire, has scored 75 runs off 37 balls in 2 innings.
- Ben Mike, from Leicestershire, has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.
Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Lancashire will enter the upcoming match against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in previous games and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 75 runs off 37 balls in 2 innings, and Tom Hartley, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50. On the other hand, Leicestershire will still be keen to put an end to its losing streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ben Mike, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66, and Ashton Turner, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.
- Lancashire Chances of Winning: 57%
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 43%
Lancashire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Lancashire did not have a good start to the season but they have now regained form. With a win and a loss in two games, the next match gives an opportunity to them to continue their winning momentum. Against Leicestershire, Lancashire holds a strong record and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Matty Hurst, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Chris Green has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 47.50.
Leicestershire, on the other hand, has not been able to mark an end to their losing streak. Having lost all of its initial three games, the team will now be looking forward to securing a win over Lancashire. While they do not have any advantage in the next game, the team will still aim to turn the tables. They have batters such as Ben Cox, who has scored 93 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.50, and Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45. Ben Green has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.66.
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Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Lancashire and Leicestershire will be played at the Old Trafford, which means Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage. A total of 15 T20Is have been hosted at this venue, out of which 7 were won by the team bowling first and 5 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 129 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Lancashire and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Lancashire and Leicestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Patel Rishi
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Budinger SG
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Moores Joseph
no information yet
Turner Ashton
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Singh Harry
all rounder
Green Ben
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Mike Ben
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Holland Ian
all rounder
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Davey Josh
all rounder
Team Form
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire has finally regained its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team now holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue it even in the next match. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 2 wickets in an inning at an average of 17.50, and Chris Green, who has scored 48 runs off 31 balls in 2 innings.
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire are still not able to find their rhythm in this season. The team has not won even a single of its last five games and lost four of them, as they aim to win the next against Lancashire. They have players such as Ian Holland, who holds 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 17.50, and Ben Mike, who has scored 19 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 146.15.
Lancashire vs Leicestershire
T20
Old Trafford, null
Lancashire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Ben McDermott is leading the run scoring charts for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 202.70.
Ashton Turner is leading the run scoring charts for Leicestershire in this season. He has been able to score 103 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 34.33.
Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Tom Hartley is the highest wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has grabbed 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50.
Ben Mike has been a consistent wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this season. He has taken just 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.
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