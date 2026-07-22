Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction DER 45 % Chance of Winning NOT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited for the upcoming match in the North Group of the T20 Blast, as Derbyshire will be going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Leicestershire by 85 runs. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Lancashire by 39 runs. Can Derbyshire continue their winning momentum in the next game?

Who will win? Derbyshire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.33.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Derbyshire has been good lately, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.33. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the next match. The team also takes home-ground advantage over Nottinghamshire, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78, and Jack Morley, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.75.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has finally regained their form in the T20 Blast 2026. After starting the tournament with two losses, they were able to regain momentum in the last game against Leicestershire. Now with the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire will rely on its home-ground advantage which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 136 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average 44.50. Martin Andersson has taken 6 wickets in one inning at an average of 3.83.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has also encountered a similar start this season. The team has already lost its initial two games, as it now aims to regain its form in the match against Derbyshire. It should be noted that their record against Derbyshire has been strong in recent games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Joe Pocklington, who has scored 25 runs off 25 balls in 2 innings, and Dillon Pennington, who has scored 37 runs off 18 balls in one inning. Benny Howell has taken a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.20.

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will be played at the County Ground in Derby, giving Derbyshire the home-ground advantage. A total of 11 T20Is have been hosted at this venue out of which 6 were won by the team batting first and 5 were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls down to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire might be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 60% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 60% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire regained its winning momentum right before this game. The team now holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the form even in the next match. They have players such as Ross Whiteley, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42, and Ben Aitchison, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. The team has secured just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the team aims to regain its form in the next match. They have players such as Jack Haynes, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Dillon Pennington, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an economy of 15.28.

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Martin Andersson has been the all-round star for Derbyshire, as he also leads the run scoring charts. He has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.

George Munsey is leading the run scoring charts for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Jack Morley has been a key player with the ball for Derbyshire in this season. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 13.75.

Mohammad Ali is standing as the highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire this season. He has grabbed 3 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 21.33.