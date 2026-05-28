Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction GLA 42 % Chance of Winning 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Central & West Group in the T20 Blast will feature Glamorgan going against the defending champions, Somerset. This match will take place on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Glamorgan is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Gloucestershire by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Somerset is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Warwickshire by 7 wickets. Can Glamorgan regain its winning momentum against the defending champions?

Who will win? Glamorgan Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has defeated Glamorgan three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, from Glamorgan, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 140 runs in 2 innings with a high score of 93.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Undoubtedly, Somerset will enter the upcoming match against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record over Glamorgan in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 140 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.81, and Craig Overton, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.40. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be eager to get their first win of the campaign. For that, they will be relying on the home-ground advantage over Somerset. They have players such as Henry Hurle, who scored 46 runs off 39 balls in the last game, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 42%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 58%

Glamorgan vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan did not have a good start to the T20 Blast 2026, as the team lost both of its opening games. Now with the next game being against Somerset, it will be challenging for the team to turn the tables and come out victorious. However, it should be noted that Glamorgan also takes the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Mason Crane, who has scored 29 runs off 24 balls in 2 innings, and Chris Cooke, who has scored 31 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.50. Ned Leonard has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.

On the other hand, Somerset has given the perfect start to the new edition of the tournament. With two wins in two games, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing its third win in the next game against Glamorgan. Their record over Glamorgan has also been strong in recent games which could help them to get another win. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Will Smeed, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50. Jake Ball has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60.

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Somerset will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which means Glamorgan takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 12 T20Is in total, out of which 8 were won by the chasing team and the remaining 4 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls down to 135 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Somerset could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 71% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 71% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Glamorgan and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has not been able to find their rhythm back even in this season. Till now, the team has just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mason Crane, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Kiran Carlson, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset seems to have unlocked its peak form in the shortest format of the game. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to continue the same even in the match against Glamorgan. They have players such as Daniel Sams, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Tom Abell, who has scored 37 runs off 30 balls in 2 innings.

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Batters

Henry Hurle has been a clean striker for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has played just one game for the team till now and scored 46 runs off 31 balls.

James Rew has been constantly scoring runs for Somerset in this season. He has managed to score 140 runs for the team in just 2 innings with a high score of 93.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi has dominated with the ball for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has been able to take an impressive total of 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

Craig Overton has been a key wicket-taker for Somerset over the last few matches. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in its two games at an average of 13.40.