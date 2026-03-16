244

England vs Italy Match Prediction

ENG

96%

Chance of Winning

ITA

4%

Parimatch

1.04
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T20i

Eden Gardens

England take on Italy in the 29th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 16 at 03:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 120 runs, Jacob Bethell is the leading run scorer for England in this campaign.
  • With 190 runs, Anthony Mosca is the leading run scorer for Italy in 2026.

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England vs Italy Chance of Winning

England went head to head in the last game against Scotland which was a must win game for England after they got battered by West Indies in the second game. England restricted Scotland to 152 runs and they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. They are currently second on the table.

Italy did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Scotland but in the last match they managed to turn things around and beat Nepal with ten wickets to spare. They are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England’ chances of winning - 96%
  • Italy’ chances of winning - 04%

England vs Italy Prediction & Tips 2026

Tom Banton was sensational in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 90 runs but struggled early on in this campaign. In the last game he scored 63 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Benjamin Manenti headed into this tournament as one of the key players for Italy in this tournament and in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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England vs Italy Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown

England and Italy Player List

Playing

ENG
ENG
ITA
ITA
First TeamSecond Team
Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Bethell Jacob

all rounder

Smuts JJ

all rounder

Banton Tom

batsman

Curran Sam

all rounder

Jacks Will

batsman

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Meade Gian

batsman

Singh Jaspreet

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Team Form

England Team Form

England have managed two wins in three games thus far. In the last game they beat Scotland.

Italy Team Form

Italy lost the opening game but in the last match they beat Nepal with ten wickets to spare.

England vs Italy

T20i

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Icon

England

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1.04
Icon

Italy

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

10.00

England vs Italy Top Batters

Jacob Bethell to be England’ top batter

Jacob Bethell has been sensational so far in this tournament and we expect him to have a similar impact. With 120 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Mosca to be Italy’ top batter

Justin Mosca was sensational in the last game as he scored 60 runs and took his team over the line. We expect him to continue and do well once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Italy Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid had a dismal start to the campaign but has bounced back and has been sensational in the last few games. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grant Stewart to be Italy’ top bowler

Grant Stewart was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Italy in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:England will winEngland is a far superior team than Italy.
Compare Odds:England to win - 1.04
Italy to win - 10.00
Best Bet
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