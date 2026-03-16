Nepal vs Italy Match Prediction
NEP
77%
Chance of Winning
ITA
23%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 509 runs, Kushal Bhurtel was the leading run scorer for Nepal in 2025.
- With 115 runs, Justin Mosca is the leading run scorer for Italy in 2026.
Nepal vs Italy Chance of Winning
Nepal almost managed a stunning upset in the opening game against England. They bowled first in the last game and conceded 184 runs. Nepal batters batted brilliantly in the run chase but eventually fell short as they lost the game by four runs. Nepal would be hoping to register first points in this game.
Italy headed into this campaign as underdogs and they had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Scotland. Italy lost their captain and his fitness would be a big concern. As per our calculations, Nepal are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 77%
- Italy’ chances of winning - 23%
Nepal vs Italy Prediction & Tips 2026
Aasif Sheikh struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format and scored 394 runs last year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Benjamin Manenti headed into this tournament as one of the key players for Italy in this tournament and in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Nepal vs Italy Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Nepal and Italy Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhurtel Kushal
no information yet
Mosca Justin
batsman
Sheikh Aasif
wicket keeper
Mosca Anthony Joseph
batsman
Kumar Rohit
batsman
Smuts JJ
all rounder
Airee Dipendra
all rounder
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Sheikh Aarif
batsman
Campopiano Marcus
batsman
Bam Lokesh
batsman
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Jha Gulshan
bowler
Meade Gian
batsman
Kc Karan
all rounder
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Yadav Nandan
bowler
Singh Jaspreet
all rounder
Lamichhane Sandeep
bowler
Kalugamage Crishan
batsman
Rajbanshi Lalit
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Team Form
Nepal Team Form
Nepal headed into this tournament after six wins on the bounce, they lost the opening game against England.
Italy Team Form
Italy went head to head against Ireland earlier this year and they lost the series 2-1, they lost the opening game against Scotland.
Nepal vs Italy
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Nepal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Italy
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Nepal vs Italy Top Batters
Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter
Kushal Bhurtel had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 29 off 17 balls against England. With 509 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Justin Mosca to be Italy’ top batter
Justin Mosca did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored a duck in the opening game against Scotland regardless we are going to back him as he has been the standout batter for Italy which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nepal vs Italy Top Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane was the star performer for Nepal in this last calendar year. He has bagged 21 wickets in 2025 and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grant Stewart to be Italy’ top bowler
Grant Stewart was expensive in the opening game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Italy in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments