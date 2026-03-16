New Zealand vs Canada Match Prediction NEW 97 % Chance of Winning CND 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand take on Canada in the 31st game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 17 at 11:00 AM IST.

New Zealand vs Canada Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into this fixture after a disappointing performance in the last outing against South Africa. New Zealand batted first in the game and posted 175 runs on the scoreboard. South Africa managed to chase the target with ease. New Zealand still remain favourites to make the Super Eight.

Canada have struggled to make an impact in this tournament as they have had an underwhelming campaign and with two defeats in two games, they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against UAE. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 97%

Canada’ chances of winning - 03%

New Zealand vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format for New Zealand and has made an impact in this campaign thus far. In the last two games he has scored 84 and 31 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. So far he has scored 64 and 34 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

New Zealand and Canada Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand headed into this campaign after a series defeat against India, they have two wins in three games.

Canada Team Form

Canada have struggled so far as they have two defeats in two games and are fifth on the table.

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New Zealand vs Canada Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter

Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against UAE regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Canada Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler

Kaleem Sana had a decent outing in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 1/29. He has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.