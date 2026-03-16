New Zealand vs Canada Match Prediction
NEW
97%
Chance of Winning
CND
3%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 167 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this campaign.
- With 442 runs, Yuvraj Samra was the leading run scorer for Canada in 2025.
New Zealand vs Canada Chance of Winning
New Zealand head into this fixture after a disappointing performance in the last outing against South Africa. New Zealand batted first in the game and posted 175 runs on the scoreboard. South Africa managed to chase the target with ease. New Zealand still remain favourites to make the Super Eight.
Canada have struggled to make an impact in this tournament as they have had an underwhelming campaign and with two defeats in two games, they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against UAE. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 97%
- Canada’ chances of winning - 03%
New Zealand vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format for New Zealand and has made an impact in this campaign thus far. In the last two games he has scored 84 and 31 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. So far he has scored 64 and 34 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Canada Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
New Zealand and Canada Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Samra Yuvraj
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Bajwa Dilpreet Singh
all rounder
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Dhaliwal Navneet
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Thaker Harsh
all rounder
Chapman Mark
batsman
Kirton Nicholas
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Movva Shreyas
wicket keeper
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Bin Zafar Saad
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Sharma Shivam
no information yet
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Heyliger Dillon
all rounder
Henry Matt
bowler
Singh Jaskaran
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Patel Ansh
no information yet
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand headed into this campaign after a series defeat against India, they have two wins in three games.
Canada Team Form
Canada have struggled so far as they have two defeats in two games and are fifth on the table.
New Zealand vs Canada
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Canada
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs Canada Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter
Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against UAE regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Canada Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler
Kaleem Sana had a decent outing in the last game as he ended up with bowling figures of 1/29. He has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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