Scotland vs Italy Match Prediction SCO 69 % Chance of Winning ITA 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Scotland take on Italy in the seventh game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Garden, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 09 at 11:00 AM IST.

Scotland vs Italy Chance of Winning

Scotland have struggled to compete in this format and they struggled continued in the opening game against West Indies. They bowled first and conceded 182 runs, in the run chase they fell short as they were bowled out for 147. Scotland have lost three games on the bounce and would be hoping to bounce back.

Italy has been one of the biggest surprises as they qualified for the World Cup, they are a massive underdogs in this tournament and would be hoping to upset the odds in their opening game of this campaign. As per our calculations, Scotland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Scotland’ chances of winning - 69%

Italy’ chances of winning - 31%

Scotland vs Italy Prediction & Tips 2026

Brandon McMullen struggled to make an impact in this format last season and his struggles continued in the opening game against West Indies as he scored 14 runs, which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen has been one of the key figures in the T20Is for Italy. He has been one of the most consistent batters and so far he has scored 110 runs in three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

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Scotland vs Italy Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Scotland and Italy Player List

Team Form

Scotland Team Form

Scotland head into this game after three defeats on the bounce. They lost the opening game against West Indies.

Italy Team Form

Italy went head to head against Ireland earlier this year and they lost the series 2-1.

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Scotland vs Italy Top Batters

George Munsey to be Scotland’ top batter

George Munsey did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 224 runs, he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Mosca to be Italy’ top batter

Justin Mosca has done well for Italy in this format, in the last series against Ireland, he was sensational as with 115 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scotland vs Italy Top Bowlers

Chris Greaves to be Scotland’ top bowler

Brad Currie was sensational for Scotland and has been one of the most consistent bowlers since last year. He had the best bowling figures against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grant Stewart to be Italy’ top bowler

Grant Stewart has been incredible with the ball for Italy and would be hoping for a similar impact this term, With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.