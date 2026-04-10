International career

Bradley James Currie was born on 8 November 1998 in England. He later became part of the Scotland national cricket team. In May 2022, his name appeared in the squad for the United States Tri-Nation Series. He joined as a travelling reserve. This was his first call-up to an international tournament with Scotland.

2022: In May 2022, Currie was named in Scotland’s squad as a travelling reserve. This was for the United States Tri-Nation Series. He did not play in the tournament but stayed with the team.

2023: In July 2023, Currie played his first T20 International match. It was against Germany in Edinburgh. Later in the same year, he took part in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. In the final, he played against Ireland. He took 5 wickets for 13 runs. That was his sixth match for Scotland. His performance helped the team secure a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

2024: Currie made his ODI debut in March 2024. The match was against Canada in Dubai. In May, he was selected for Scotland’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. On 6 September, during a T20 match against Australia at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, he dismissed Travis Head. Head was out for a golden duck. The ball hit the top of the middle stump. This happened on the fourth delivery of the second over. His last recorded ODI was against Nepal in Dallas on 4 November. His most recent T20I was against Australia in Edinburgh on 7 September.

Match Summary

ODI:

Debut: Scotland vs Canada – Dubai (DICS), 1 March 2024

Last match: Nepal vs Scotland – Dallas, 4 November 2024

T20I:

Debut: Scotland vs Germany – Edinburgh (Golden), 20 July 2023

Last match: Scotland vs Australia – Edinburgh, 7 September 2024

Leagues Participation

Bradley Currie has not taken part in any professional cricket leagues so far.

Domestic career

Bradley Currie joined Sussex in 2022. Before that, he played for Dorset in various domestic competitions. These included the Minor Counties Trophy (2016-2023), Minor Counties Championship (2016-2021), and Minor Counties Twenty20 (2018-2022).

Currie had a strong start with Sussex in mid-2022. In his first-class debut, he took six wickets at Lord’s. He also took four wickets for 16 runs in a match, with his first wicket being former England opener Mark Stoneman. His performance showed that he was ready to play at a higher level at the age of 23.

A month later, Currie played his first List A match. He took 12 wickets in eight games during the Royal London Cup, helping Sussex reach the semi-finals. This earned him a full-time contract with the team.

In 2023, Currie played in a T20 Blast match against Hampshire on June 16. He helped Sussex win the match by taking 3 wickets. He dismissed key players like James Vince, Toby Albert, and Ross Whiteley. Currie was named Player of the Day for his performance.

Currie also participated in the 2024 T20 Blast tournament, which ran from May 30 to September 14, organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Records and achievements

Bradley Currie has reached several key milestones in his career. His performances on the field and individual awards highlight his skills.

2023

Vitality Blast Match vs Hampshire: Named Player of the Match.

Sussex vs Hampshire: Recognized as the Best Player of the Match by Cricinfo.

2024

2nd T20I (Australia vs Scotland): Dismissed Travis Head for a golden duck.

Personal life

Bradley Currie keeps his private life mostly out of the spotlight. However, some details are known about his family, wealth, and fan following.

Family

Bradley has a brother, Scott Currie. His cousin is Dean Hawkshaw.

Finance

Bradley’s net worth is estimated to be between 1 and 5 million USD.

Scandals

Bradley became well-known when he dismissed Travis Head for a golden duck in the second T20I match between Australia and Scotland on September 6, 2024.

Fans

In June 2023, Bradley became famous after a stunning one-handed catch in the T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire. This catch helped Sussex win the match, and Bradley was named Best Player of the Match. He has around 4,000 followers on Instagram.