South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction SA 96 % Chance of Winning UAE 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR South Africa takes on United Arab Emirates in the 34th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 11:00 AM IST.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

South Africa headed into this tournament hoping to go all the way after a disappointing finals defeat last term. So far in this campaign they have been sensational as they have won three games on the bounce and have qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they beat New Zealand.

United Arab Emirates have struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term they have one win in three matches and need a win to stay in contention this term. In the last game they lost against Afghanistan. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa’ chances of winning - 96%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 04%

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026

Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament but has got good starts in each of the last two matches. He has scored 23 and 21 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. In the last game he scored 40 off 31 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

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South Africa and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been sublime this season as they have three wins in three games and are at the top of the table.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have been inconsistent this season as they have one win in the last three games.

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South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 20 off 14 balls. He has scored a half century in this campaign and has done well thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime for UAE and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi had a brilliant game in the last outing and have done well throughout this tournament. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.