South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
SA
96%
Chance of Winning
UAE
4%
Parimatch
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 253 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2026
- With 669 runs, Muhammad Waseem was the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2025.
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
South Africa headed into this tournament hoping to go all the way after a disappointing finals defeat last term. So far in this campaign they have been sensational as they have won three games on the bounce and have qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they beat New Zealand.
United Arab Emirates have struggled to make an impact this season as so far this term they have one win in three matches and need a win to stay in contention this term. In the last game they lost against Afghanistan. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 96%
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 04%
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026
Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament but has got good starts in each of the last two matches. He has scored 23 and 21 in the last two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. In the last game he scored 40 off 31 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Africa and United Arab Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Sharma Aryansh
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Khan Sohaib
no information yet
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Shah Syed Haider
batsman
Smith Jason
batsman
Arfan Muhammad
no information yet
Linde George
all rounder
Parashar Dhruv
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Farooq Muhammad
all rounder
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Ali Haider
no information yet
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Maphaka Kwena
bowler
Jawadullah Muhammad
bowler
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have been sublime this season as they have three wins in three games and are at the top of the table.
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates have been inconsistent this season as they have one win in the last three games.
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter
Quinton de Kock had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 20 off 14 balls. He has scored a half century in this campaign and has done well thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime for UAE and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi had a brilliant game in the last outing and have done well throughout this tournament. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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