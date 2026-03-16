Sri Lanka vs Oman Match Prediction
SRI
92%
Chance of Winning
OMN
8%
Parimatch
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 195 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2026.
- With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Oman in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka headed into this tournament after a disappointing display against England as they lost the series 3-0 at home. Sri Lanka got off to a great start in this campaign as they dominated against Ireland. They batted first and posted 163 runs on the scoreboard and eventually won the game by 20 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Oman had a dismal start to the campaign as they failed to show up against Zimbabwe. Oman batted first and were bowled out for 103 and they eventually lost the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 92%
- Oman’ chances of winning - 08%
Sri Lanka vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2026
Pathum Nissanka was the standout batter for Sri Lanka last year and he had a decent start to the tournament against Ireland as he scored 24 off 23 balls and we expect him to do well once again.
Aamir Kaleem has struggled for consistency last year as he scored 237 runs with an average of 19.75. In the last game against Zimbabwe he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Sri Lanka and Oman Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Singh Jatinder
batsman
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Aamir Kaleem Syed
all rounder
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Mirza Hammad
batsman
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Ali Wasim
all rounder
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Ramanandi Jiten
no information yet
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Shukla Vinayak
no information yet
Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe
all rounder
Mehmood Sufyan
bowler
Khan Nadeem
all rounder
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Faisal Shah
no information yet
Odedra Jay Virambhai
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Nadeem Mohammad
all rounder
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka head into this tournament after a 3-0 series defeat against England, they beat Ireland in the opening game.
Oman Team Form
Oman won both the warm up games prior to the tournament but they lost the opening game against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka vs Oman
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka vs Oman Top Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Mendis continued his excellent form in the opening game against Ireland as he scored 56 off 43 balls. He was the leading run scorer against England prior to this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter
Jatinder Singh did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game, we are still going to back him as he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with two wickets. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jiten Ramanandi to be Oman’ top bowler
Jiten Ramanandi has been sensational for Oman in this format. Even though he struggled in the last game, he is the stand out bowler and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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