Kamil Mishara

Kamil Mishara

batsman

Full name:Kamil Mishara
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches315921
Innings0505
Overs09.0015.0
Balls----
Maidens0100
Runs0330116
Wickets0104
Avg033029
SR054022.5
Eco03.6607.73
BB0102
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches315921
Innings326620
Not outs0305
Runs15769437278
Balls Faced191475534233
Avg533.4372.8318.53
SR78.9452.1381.83119.31
Fours2872833
Fifties0601
Sixies0555
Highest139811352
Hundreds0030

Another Players

Samarakoon, Thushara

Samarakoon, Thushara

Daniel, Shavon

Daniel, Shavon

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Tharanga, Pulina

Tharanga, Pulina

Mendis, Ramesh

Mendis, Ramesh

Karunaratne, Chamika

Karunaratne, Chamika

Dickwella, Niroshan

Dickwella, Niroshan

Mathews, Angelo

Mathews, Angelo

Arachchige Dushan Ishara, Munasinghe

Arachchige Dushan Ishara, Munasinghe