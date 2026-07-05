Kamil Mishara
batsman
|Full name:
|Kamil Mishara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|9
|21
|Innings
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Overs
|0
|9.0
|0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|33
|0
|116
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Avg
|0
|33
|0
|29
|SR
|0
|54
|0
|22.5
|Eco
|0
|3.66
|0
|7.73
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|9
|21
|Innings
|3
|26
|6
|20
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Runs
|15
|769
|437
|278
|Balls Faced
|19
|1475
|534
|233
|Avg
|5
|33.43
|72.83
|18.53
|SR
|78.94
|52.13
|81.83
|119.31
|Fours
|2
|87
|28
|33
|Fifties
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|5
|5
|5
|Highest
|13
|98
|113
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|3
|0