Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 57 % Chance of Winning LSG 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is about to offer another exciting clash to the fans, as Mumbai Indians prepare to go against the Lucknow Super Giants. This match will be played on 4 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets itself up from the bottom of the table.

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 40 runs off 20 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once.

Rishabh Pant has scored 55 runs off 46 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him 7 times.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will be heading to the match against the Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win over LSG. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 297 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49.50, and Allah Ghazanfar, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.45. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will remain eager to turn the tables in the upcoming clash. LSG has been strong against MI in the recent games, which could help them for a turnaround. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 212 runs in 8 innings at an average of 26.50, and Prince Yadav, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.61.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 57%

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 43%

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians have not been able to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. Out of the 9 games they have played, the team has managed to secure just two wins and lost the remaining 7 matches. But the next game against Lucknow comes as an opportunity to regain the winning momentum, noting their home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 233 runs in 9 innings at an average of 29.12, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 193 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.12. Trent Boult holds just 2 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 94.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the next game. Out of the 8 games the team has played this season, they have managed to win just two, which positions them at the bottom of the table. For the next game against the Mumbai Indians, LSG takes the advantage of its recent record. They have batters such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 156 runs in 8 innings at an average of 31.20, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 193 runs in 8 innings at an average of 24.12. Mohsin Khan has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings for the team at an average of 11.33.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, as Mumbai Indians take the home-ground advantage. It is known to favour the batting teams, as 11 out of 21 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, falling to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 33° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have also not been able to do well in the current season. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, where three losses are consecutive. They have players such as Hardik Pandya, who holds 4 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 61.50, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 183 runs in 9 innings at an average of 20.33.

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to do well in the current stages of the tournament. Over their last five games this season, the team has won none and lost all of them. They have star performers such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 35.71, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 189 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.45 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton has stepped up for Mumbai Indians as a key batsman. Over his last 7 games in this season, he has managed to score 297 runs at an average of 49.50.

Mitchell Marsh has been the top batsman for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament. He has managed to score 396 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.60.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers

Allah Ghazanfar has been an underrated bowler for Mumbai Indians. In his last 7 games, he has managed to take 11 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.50.

Prince Yadav's dominance with the ball stands tall for Lucknow Super Giants. He holds 13 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.07.