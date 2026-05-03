Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 56 % Chance of Winning KKR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is once again about to offer the fans an intense double header, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going against Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 3 May at 3:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants in the Super Over.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Cameron Green has scored 19 runs off 7 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.

Ishan Kishan has scored 20 runs off 20 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has dismissed him three times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage against KKR, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 425 runs in 9 innings at an average of 53.12, and Eshan Malinga who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 18.93. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be a close contender in the next game, noting their head-to-head advantage over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent games. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 215 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.75, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.88.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 56%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 44%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have maintained their top performances in the current phases of the tournament. With the next game being against KKR, they will be using the winning momentum along with the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. They have batters such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 414 runs in 9 innings at an average of 59.14, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 312 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.66. Sakib Hussain holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.25.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have finally started to shine in the IPL 2026 season. After ensuring 5 consecutive losses, the team has secured two consecutive wins right ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the next game, KKR will be taking advantage of its strong record over SRH, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 209 runs in 8 innings at an average of 29.85, and Cameron Green, who has scored 196 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28. Vaibhav Arora also holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 32.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which is the home-ground to SRH. The pitch is known to favour the chasing team, as 2 out of 3 games played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 230, falling to 186 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in this game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies will be mostly covered with clouds, as the chances of rain also stand at 20%.

Partly Sunny 26% 26° - 38° C 11 kmph

Partly Sunny 26% 26° - 38° C 11 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad can be termed as the most dominant team in the current phases of the tournament. Over their last five games in this season, the team has won all of them. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.62, and Travis Head, who has scored 262 runs in 9 innings at an average of 29.11.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have finally found their rhythm back in this tournament. The team now holds two consecutive wins and three losses over their last five games. They have players such as Sunil Narine, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.71, and Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 162 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.14.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen holds his place firmly as the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has managed to score 519 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 74.14.

Rinku Singh has stepped up as a key batter for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 233 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.83.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Eshan Malinga continues to dominate with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season. He holds 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.09.

Vaibhav Arora stands as the highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders lately. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.71.