Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Prediction DC 51 % Chance of Winning CSK 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 48th match of the Indian Premier League has kept the fans waiting, as it will be Delhi Capitals going against Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played on 5 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Either one of these teams will finish the game with its 5th win of the season.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Delhi Capitals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 12 runs off 12 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.

David Miller has scored 39 runs off 48 balls against Noor Ahmad, while Noor has dismissed him three times.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Delhi Capitals will be heading to the next game against Chennai with a higher chance of winning. Since they will be taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to come out victorious. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 433 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.12, and Mitchell Starc, who holds 3 wickets in an inning at an average of 13.33. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win. CSK will take advantage of their recent record against DC, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 315 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.82.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 51%

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 49%

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have shown mixed performances in the current season, as they aim to regain momentum. In the 9 games they have played, the team has managed to secure 4 wins and lost 5 games. With the next game against CSK, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have batters such as Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 209 runs in 8 innings at an average of 26.12, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 219 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.75. Axar Patel has taken 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 29.87.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have also been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. Their performances have been similar to DC, with 4 wins and 5 losses in 9 games. In the clash against Delhi, CSK will be keen to take advantage of its strong head-to-head record. They have batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 245 runs in 9 innings at an average of 35, and Jamie Overton, who has scored 136 runs in 8 matches at an average of 34. Noor Ahmad also holds 9 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 31.11.

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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to Delhi Capitals. Chasing teams have won more games here, as 14 out of 20 T20Is have come out in the favour of the teams bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 149, and it falls to 136 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 48% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 48% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have regained their winning momentum after a series of losses. The team now holds two wins and three losses over its last five matches. Their line-up has key players such as Kyle Jamieson, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 45, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 209 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.83.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have now started to perform well in the current season. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and two losses, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.80, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 150 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.

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Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

KL Rahul has been the standout batter for the Delhi Capitals in this season. He has managed to score 468 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson stands as the top run scorer for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 315 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav has started to show his consistency for the Delhi Capitals. He has been able to take 9 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.19.

Anshul Kamboj continues to dominate with the ball for Chennai Super Kings. He has secured a whopping total of 20 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.25.