Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 48 % Chance of Winning PBKS 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 49th match of the Indian Premier League will surely be awaited by the fans, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going against Punjab Kings. This match will be played on 6 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are also heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. It remains to be seen which team gets their 7th win of the season in the next game.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won four out of their last five games against Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 85 runs off 43 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 42 runs off 22 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will enter the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a higher chance of winning. The team even came out victorious in its recent clash against Hyderabad, which could help it to grab another win. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 328 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.66, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 31.25. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also stand as a close contender in the upcoming match. SRH will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to make a comeback. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 440 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.88, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.73.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 48%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 52%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been among the top performers in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds 6 wins and 4 losses in its 10 games, as its winning streak came to an end against the Kolkata Knight Riders. But in the next game against PBKS, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them for a turnaround. They have batters such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 425 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.12, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 354 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.40. Sakib Hussain holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.55.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings still hold their place firm at the table. Being among the table toppers, they have secured 6 wins and 2 losses in 9 games, but their form has not been good lately. With the team heading to this game with 2 consecutive losses, they will take it as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. They have batters such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 361 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.57, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 270 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.57. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 7 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 36.28.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which is the home-ground to SRH. This ground favours the chasing teams, as they have won two out of three T20Is played at this venue. The first innings average score at this venue stands high at 230, while it falls to 186 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be expected that the toss-winning team in the next game would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% change of rain.

Sunny 48% 26° - 36° C 10 kmph

Sunny 48% 26° - 36° C 10 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a loss in its recent game, which has affected their momentum. The team now holds one loss and four wins in their last five games, as they prepare for the match against Punjab. They have key performers such as Pat Cummins, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an economy of 9.41, and Travis Head, who has scored 323 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.30.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have not been able to do well in its recent games. The team holds two losses and three wins in its last five games, as the match against SRH brings an opportunity to regain momentum. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 6 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 48.16, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 285 runs in 8 innings at an average of 35.62.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma has regained his form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. Over his last 10 games, he has managed to score 440 runs at an average of 48.89 and a strike rate of 206.57.

Prabhsimran Singh stands as one of the key batters for Punjab Kings. He has managed to score 387 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.38.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Eshan Malinga still remains the highest wicket-taker for Hyderabad in this season. He has secured 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.50.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Punjab Kings. He holds 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.34.