Facts: Neither the Sydney Sixers nor the Sydney Thunder have won more than two games in a row in this fixture.

Ashleigh Gardner (503) and Ellyse Perry (614) are the only two batters who have scored more than 500 runs in this fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Ashleigh Gardner has led Sydney Sixers Women admirably in the tournament so far, leading from the front with 11 wickets to her name. The Sixers won two of their first three matches. While they’ve only won one of the next three, that victory will be the most memorable one as they defeated the seemingly indomitable Hobart Hurricanes courtesy of Gardner’s four-wicket haul and Sophia Dunkley’s half-century.

Sydney Thunder Women were extremely unlucky to not end up as the winners in their most recent game. Needing just three more runs, the umpires called the game off despite the rain starting to relent. If another ball could have been played, it could have got them their third win of the tournament and taken the team closer to the playoff spots. Shabnim Ismail and Tahlia Wilson remain the most dangerous players for the side and are key to the team’s fortunes this season.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction & Tips 2025

195 runs in 6 innings have taken Tahlia Wilson to fifth spot in the list of the highest runscorers in the tournament so far. The 26-year-old has scored two fifties and averages just under 40 runs per match. We’re backing her to go big in the match.

The last time the two sides met, Sophia Dunkley smashed six fours and finished as the highest runscorer for the Sixers in the game with 43 runs. She has scored two fifties in five innings and is the team’s top scorer in the tournament so far. We’re expecting her to replicate the performance from the last time she played the Thunder.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

The North Sydney Oval has been the venue for three matches so far this season, which has seen two wins for the chasing teams. However, in all three games, teams that won the toss opted to field first. We’re expecting a similar outcome this time around as well.

Weather Report

There is a very small chance of rain right at the start of the scheduled match hours. However, the chances of rain are expected to go down once the match begins. The temperature is likely to hover between 25 and 28 degrees celsius during the match.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women Player List

With it being a derby game, we’re expecting both teams to play their best XIs. Hence, we’re not expecting any changes for the match in North Sydney.

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Two-time champions Sydney Sixers have won three of the six games they’ve played so far. They’ve lost twice while their most recent game was abandoned without the toss also took place.

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women lost the first three games in the tournament. However, in the four games since, they’ve lost just once, a run which also includes two wins. They were on course to register their third win in their most recent game, but the umpires called off the play due to rain with the team needing just 3 runs to win.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

Sophia Dunkley has scored 165 runs in her previous 6 games at an average of 41.25. The 27-year-old was the second-highest scorer the last time the two sides met. The rest of her teammates are yet to score consistently and hence, we’re backing Dunkley to be the best batter from the Sixers.

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

With 267 runs in the previous 10 matches, wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson is the team’s most in-form batter. She has averaged 33.38 in that period, which also includes three half centuries. We’re backing the 26-year-old to be the best Sydney Thunder batter in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

9 of Ashleigh Gardner’s 11 wickets this season have come in two games outside Sydney. In the three matches he has played in the city have seen her grab only two wickets. Despite a relatively poor home record, we’re backing the 28-year-old spinner to spin a web around the Sydney Thunder batters.

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail has 10 wickets in 7 matches this season. The last time she played the Sixers, she returned with figures of 3/27, which included the wicket of the dangerous Alyssa Healy as well. We wouldn’t be surprised if her quick bowling causes trouble to the Sixers batters.