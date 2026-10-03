Match details Assam vs Karnataka First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Assam Squad
Karnataka Squad
|Players
|Agarwal Mayank, Gopal Shreyas, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Mohsin, Krishna Kruthik, KV Aneesh, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet