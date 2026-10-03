Match details Assam vs Karnataka First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

ASM
ASM
KAR
KAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersBiswas Rituraj, Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Musaraf Parvej, Parag Riyan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Rajbongshi Darshan, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul, Thakuri Abhishek
Benchno information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Gopal Shreyas, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Mohsin, Krishna Kruthik, KV Aneesh, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet