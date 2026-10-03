Match details Assam vs Tripura First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Assam Squad
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Banik Joydeep, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sankar, Paul Sridam, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sultan Pravez, Vihari Hanuma
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet