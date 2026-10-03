Match details Assam vs Tripura First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

ASM
ASM
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersBiswas Rituraj, Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Musaraf Parvej, Parag Riyan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Rajbongshi Darshan, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul, Thakuri Abhishek
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersBanik Joydeep, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sankar, Paul Sridam, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sultan Pravez, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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