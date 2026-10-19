Match details Baroda vs Vidarbha First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Bhatt Bhargav, Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Hooda Deepak, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, More Akshay, Patel Dhruv, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Manan, Toksiya Lakshit
|Bench
|no information yet
Vidarbha Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet