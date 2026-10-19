Match details Baroda vs Vidarbha First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

BAR
BAR
VID
VID

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Hooda Deepak, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, More Akshay, Patel Dhruv, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Manan, Toksiya Lakshit
Benchno information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhoyar Satyam, Bhute Nachiket, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Gurbani Rajneesh, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mahale Mandar Kiran, Malewar Danish, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet