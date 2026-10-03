Match details Bengal vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gurbani Rajneesh, Joshi Niraj, Kate Harshal, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Saxena Jalaj, Shaw Prithvi, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet