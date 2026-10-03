Match details Bengal vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

BEN
BEN
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Bengal Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Bhati Vishal, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Majumdar Anustup, Mohanta Sumit, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Prasad Rahul, Purohit Aditya, Saifi Kazi Junaid, Shami Mohammed, Singh Saurabh
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Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gurbani Rajneesh, Joshi Niraj, Kate Harshal, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Saxena Jalaj, Shaw Prithvi, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
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Venue Guide

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