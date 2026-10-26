Match details Bihar vs Vidarbha First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

BIH
BIH
VID
VID

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Gaurav Naman, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Nigrodh Sharman, Raj Aditya, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhoyar Satyam, Bhute Nachiket, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Gurbani Rajneesh, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mahale Mandar Kiran, Malewar Danish, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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